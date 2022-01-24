Arvig to Invest $1.5 million to Expand Fiber, Gig Internet in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Work will begin this spring on a $1.5 million construction project to upgrade the fiber network that serves the city of Hawley. The build-out will broadly expand access to direct fiber-to-the-home connections, and make the network capable of internet speeds up to 10 Gigabits per second.

“Hawley customers are internet and technology-savvy,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Our goal in delivering a gig-capable network is to provide services that can reliably meet the growing needs of the community, for work, school, entertainment and daily life.”

Altogether, the expansion will make leading-edge service available to 942 structures in the city, with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, either via fiber or cable modem.

Construction will begin this spring as weather and working conditions allow, and the project is slated to be completed by spring 2023. Completed areas will have service available as soon as late fall or early winter 2022.

In addition to expanding the fiber network in the area, Arvig will also upgrade network equipment along the route, including innerduct conduit and service pedestals. Improving existing infrastructure ensures that the upgraded speeds can be reliably delivered to customers.

Customers will be contacted as construction moves forward to review their services and find out how the upgrades will improve their online experience.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Arvig is proud to support the rural communities it calls home by providing funds to schools through its Internet School Partnership program, scholarships, and donations to projects that enhance our local communities. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

