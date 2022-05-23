Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashvattha Therapeutics, (“Ashvattha”), a clinical stage company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics, today announced that Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO & President of Ashvattha, will provide a corporate overview followed by a moderated Q&A at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 taking place in New York, NY, May 23-25, 2022.

Additional details can be found below:

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 9:15 – 9:55 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace

A webcast from the presentation may be accessed on the “News” page of the Ashvattha website following the event.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammation and neuro-oncology. The therapies are based on hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), a targeted platform technology exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs) selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases such as COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.

