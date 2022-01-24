Aspargo Acquires Bandol® Sildenafil Spray, Currently Marketed In Spain

Immediate revenue and expansion of global footprint

Acquisition transforms Aspargo into a revenue producing company

European market entry positions Aspargo for commercialization of Sildenafil Oral Spray world-wide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and BARCELONA, Spain, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative formulations of leading medications, today announced the acquisition of the prescription brand BANDOL® (sildenafil oral suspension) from Laboratorios Rubio S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. BANDOL® is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). Concurrent with the acquisition, Aspargo entered into a distribution agreement with Rubio for the continued marketing and promotion of BANDOL® in Spain and a license and supply agreement with Farmalider, S.A. (Madrid, Spain) for the supply of BANDOL® to the Spanish market.

“The acquisition of BANDOL® is part of our strategic global growth plan that positions Aspargo to be first to market with an innovative oral spray solution for erectile dysfunction,” said Michael Demurjian, Aspargo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Utilizing BANDOL® as our initial venture in Europe, we plan to accelerate the commercialization of Sildenafil Oral Spray in other European countries and globally, subject to regulatory compliance in each country.”

BANDOL®, offered in a convenient and discreet metered dose container that delivers the equivalent of 12.5 mg per actuation, is manufactured in Spain and is prescribed predominantly by primary care physicians and urologists. Originally licensed by Rubio from Farmalider—a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, and launched by Rubio in 2020—BANDOL® is the only sildenafil oral spray currently on the market world-wide. The Spanish market for VIAGRA®, CIALIS®, and their generic equivalents was valued at approximately $80 million in 2021 (IQVIA analytics 2021).

“We are pleased to have entered this commercial distribution agreement with Aspargo and look forward to working on additional opportunities together,” said Pelayo Rubio, Rubio’s Chief Executive Officer.

Erectile dysfunction is characterized by the persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection sufficient to have sexual intercourse. While the prevalence of ED has been shown to increase with age, a recent study conducted by the Sexual Medicine and Andrology Unit of the University of Florence, Italy, showed that ED in younger men is likely to be overlooked and dismissed without a proper medical assessment.

About Aspargo Laboratories, Inc.

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical company. Aspargo’s current focus is to commercialize an oral spray formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in VIAGRA®. Aspargo is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Oral Spray from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at https://aspargolabs.com/ .

About Laboratorios Rubio

Laboratorios Rubio is a privately held pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Spain. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing & distribution of established products while introducing new products each year that arise both from proprietary formulations and strategic commercial partnerships. For additional information, please visit our website at https://www.laboratoriosrubio.com/.