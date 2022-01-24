aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Management to host conference call and webcast on May 9th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide an operational update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Monday, May 9th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT
Domestic: 844-358-9116
International: 209-905-5951
Conference ID: 9273437
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

