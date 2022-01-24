AuthenticID and Carlyle Global Partners Announce Collaboration to Fund Specialized Nurse Scholarships for Exploitation Victim Rehabilitation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authenticid—AuthenticID, a global leader in identity proofing and fraud prevention solutions, announced a collaborative effort with Carlyle Global Partners motivated philanthropists to help address the accelerating global shortage of nurses. Co-hosted by philanthropists Sandy and Bill Nicholson, the initiative launched on Thursday, April 28th, during a special event at the iconic Barney’s building on Madison Avenue, NYC.





Collectively, the group has set a target to raise $10 million to fund 1,000 nurse scholarships that fund specialized training to address the care and rehabilitation of sexually exploited victims, which is an issue that has accelerated at unprecedented rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is in partnership with the Carlyle supported Nurse Heroes program which is to also address the escalating nurse shortage in the US, and globally.

“Any type of exploitation victim has a sense of identity and self-esteem loss,” says AuthenticID CEO, Jeff S. Jani. “Our company is seeking to leverage our advanced identity authentication technology that aims to protect identity rights to also restore the identity rights of those that have been victimized,” added Jani.

“The scale of what we are trying to address together is massive. The projected deficit of nurses in the US is nearly 1 million. Experts believe the number of people suffering from the emotional duress from exploitation may be in excess of 10 million,” says Carlyle Global Partners CEO, Alex Charlton. “Our Carlyle families seek to align themselves with big problems that can benefit from big scale solutions. Investing in closing the specialized training needed to restore and redeem the identities of these victims will also likely also increase the therapeutic care capacity of our country for other types of mental illness as well,” added Charlton.

AuthenticID and Carlyle Global Partners also plan to explore other opportunities that can impact and improve the rehabilitative care infrastructure of our country that can transform victims from survivors to thrivers.

About Carlyle Global Partners

Carlyle Global Partners (‘Carlyle’) Family Wealth-Holder Group is a by-invitation community of motivated philanthropists and sovereign wealth fund representatives that share a commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation in areas of national and global importance through selective philanthropy and impact investing.

​The programs and resources which Carlyle deploy are developed in consultation with Members to help each family accomplish their individual mission and objectives in philanthropy and impact investing.

​The Carlyle community seeks to encourage collaboration and the sharing of expertise amongst Members and innovators. We selectively engage with compelling innovators from the private-sector and leading research institutions from around the world.​

​Established at the request of our Members and supported by our philanthropically motivated families, the ‘Project Legacy Foundation’ provides grants and makes program related investments in organizations advancing knowledge and innovation within the areas of health and wellness, sustainability, education, the arts and culture.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully-automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

Contacts

Kristine Champion



VP of Marketing, AuthenticID



[email protected]