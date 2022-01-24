Autonomy Extends Green Mobility Services to California’s Inland Empire Region

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy, a completely digital electric vehicle subscription service that offers the cheapest, fastest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, is extending its services to Southern California’s Inland Empire.





Autonomy’s latest expansion comes on the heels of announcements in California’s Central Coast, Sacramento, San Diego, Orange County and the Bay Area. Autonomy launched early in 2022 in Los Angeles.

“Our goal is to get more people into electric vehicles and subscriptions are an ideal way to help make access to EV’s easier and more affordable,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “California residents are supporting the EV industry by boosting their adoption with the aim of helping the state meet its target of 5 million EVs on the road by 2030.”

Autonomy is a great solution for commuters using one of the many freeways in the Inland Empire with single-driver access to HOV lanes and free–or discounted–toll access on California’s notorious 91 Express Lanes. Commuters using a non-electric vehicle making a round-trip commute from Riverside to the SR-55, using both segments of the toll each way, are spending approximately $112 weekly (or $448 a month)1. With a subscription to a Tesla Model 3 through Autonomy, those toll fees are waived or discounted–depending on the time of day–by the 91 Express Lanes for the consumer. And with the elimination of paying for gasoline, the combined savings could cover nearly the entire Autonomy monthly subscription.

Customers eager to drive a Tesla Model 3 will have access to Autonomy’s fast, easy, and affordable subscription service. Autonomy’s monthly subscription costs less than Tesla’s own leasing or financing plans.

Subscribers can reserve a Model 3 via Autonomy’s app with a $100 refundable deposit. A payment dial allows customers to personalize their subscription payments from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to as low as $1,000 start fee and $1k per month, plus tax. A $500 refundable security deposit is required when the subscription is activated.

With its subscription service, Autonomy enables Californians, now including residents of the Inland Empire region, to reserve an EV via an app in as little as 10 minutes, getting access to the vehicles in an easy and flexible manner, unlike the process for a traditional vehicle loan or lease.

“Southern California does a fantastic job incentivising those with EVs by giving them access to carpool lanes and cheaper toll roads,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “All of this is bound to further promote the use of green mobility, making it even more convenient for consumers looking to get an Autonomy subscription.”

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and standard wear and tear on tires, which are all additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month-to-month after a three-month minimum. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s steady supply of Model 3s that are available much sooner than the typical six-to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the app store (coming soon to Android) Scan your driver’s license and digital form of payment Schedule your pickup or delivery

Autonomy is the first U.S. company to offer a comprehensive monthly subscription for a Tesla Model 3, with other popular EV models scheduled in the near future. Founded by serial auto entrepreneurs Scott Painter (CarsDirect, TrueCar, Fair) and Georg Bauer (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Fair), Autonomy is designed to provide a quick and efficient customer experience. A vehicle can be ordered on the app in as little time as 10 minutes and picked up from a vending center the next day or scheduled for delivery within a week.

Autonomy recently received $83 million in debt and equity financing to support its expansion.

1Information and cost related to 91 Express Lanes toll roads are based on publicly available information from the OCTA. Approximate weekly costs were determined by a round-trip commute from Riverside to Orange County at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Toll fees change based on time of day, number of passengers, vehicle and account type. Consult your local toll authority for more information regarding toll schedules and discounts.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

