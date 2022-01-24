Autonomy Partners with Perks at Work to Offer Electric Vehicle Subscriptions to Employees of Fortune 1000 Companies

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy, a completely digital electric vehicle subscription service that provides consumers with the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to subscribe to a Tesla Model 3, has partnered with leading workplace perks provider, Next Jump. Next Jump powers Perks at Work, which helps 70% of the Fortune 1000 companies care for their employees by providing discounts in categories ranging from travel to everyday essentials, free online classes, and HR software. Next Jump counts Google, Starbucks, PwC, and The Home Depot among their employer partners.

Through the partnership, millions of Perks at Work members will now get flexible and affordable access to electric vehicles without long-term commitment or long-term debt. Autonomy is currently available in California and is gearing up for expansions to other regions of the country. Autonomy’s subscription program is month to month after a three-month minimum hold period and bundles routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and registration fees into a monthly payment. In addition to Tesla Model 3, Autonomy will soon expand to other Tesla models, as well as models made by other OEM brands.

“The vast majority of employees need a car to get to work, but the increasing cost of vehicles and the fact that EVs cost more than gas-powered cars makes them less attainable for the average consumer,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “We’re excited to partner with Next Jump and provide millions of employees an easier and more affordable way to get access to an EV.”

Benefits of an Autonomy EV Subscription:

Save time: All you need is a driver’s license to qualify, a form of digital payment, and a smartphone to start a subscription. Save money: You’re not buying a car, so you’re not borrowing money. Drive away with none of the long-term debt or interest payments. Gain instant access: Subscriptions open up a new world of mobility, including the latest advancements in sustainable EV technology.

“Companies are looking for unique ways to take care of employees right now,” said Greg Kunkel, Next Jump co-founder and Head of E-commerce. “With the increase in inflation impacting wallets, and significant employee interest in supporting sustainable brands, we are excited to partner with Autonomy in providing a unique perk of EVs for our Perks at Work customers.”

How It Works:

Download the Autonomy app in the app store (coming soon to Android). Scan your driver’s license and digital form of payment. Schedule your pickup or delivery.

“Subscriptions are simply a novel way for consumers to get more car for less money without long-term debt or long-term commitment, helping make EVs more affordable and the planet more sustainable,” added Painter.

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Next Jump

Next Jump is one of three companies globally recognized by Harvard as a “Deliberately Developmental Organization” or “DDO,” or company that puts learning at the heart of their corporate culture and strategy. They have been at the forefront of leadership in practice for over 25 years, training and collaborating with thought leaders across industry including Military, Education, Sports, Medicine, Non-Profit and F1000.

Next Jump powers Perks at Work, which helps 70% of the F1000 care for their employees by providing discounts in categories ranging from Travel to Everyday Essentials, free online classes, and HR software to train decision-making.

