Autonomy’s Electric Vehicle Subscription Now Available in California’s Coachella Valley

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company that offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, is extending its electric vehicle subscription service to California’s Coachella Valley. The expansion to California’s iconic low desert will help alleviate consumer demand for an affordable option to green mobility.





California, which suffers from some of the worst air quality in the country, has become a leading research, design, and manufacturing center for EVs. Local leaders and residents are together striving to lower emissions by getting 5 million EVs on the road by 2030, so as to help improve the health and well-being of the public.

With its subscription services, Autonomy enables those in Coachella Valley — including Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella — to start reserving EVs via the Autonomy app, getting access to the vehicles in an easy and flexible manner, unlike a traditional vehicle loan or lease. The subscription is also being made available to those in surrounding areas, including Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, and Yucca Valley.

“We’re on a mission to get more people into electric vehicles,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “Electric vehicles help lower emissions and support the transition to a sustainable energy future.”

Autonomy’s expansion into the low desert follows the announcements last month of the start of services in the Inland Empire, Fresno, and surrounding cities, as well as in Sacramento, California’s Central Coast, and Orange County. The company earlier this year launched services in Los Angeles and San Diego, and added the San Francisco Bay Area to its market coverage.

“Our journey began in Los Angeles and continues to expand across California to now add the Coachella Valley to our service area,” continued Painter. “We see strong consumer demand in Southern California, and the low desert specifically, and are continuing to increase our presence throughout the state.”

Customers eager to drive a Tesla Model 3 will have access to Autonomy’s fast, easy, and affordable subscription service. With new pricing announced in March, Autonomy’s monthly subscription costs less than Tesla’s own leasing or financing plans. Subscribers can reserve a Model 3 via Autonomy’s app with a $100 refundable deposit. A payment dial allows customers to personalize subscriptions from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. A $500 refundable security deposit and taxes are required when the subscription is activated.

Cities in the Coachella Valley, such as Palm Springs, have been pursuing the installation of EV charging stations to ensure there is a network ready for use for both visitors and residents. Charging units are also being installed at private residences and at business premises. The Coachella Valley Association of Governments has developed a Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan to support and speed up the mass deployment of plug-in electric vehicles in the region.

“Coachella’s EV readiness plan aims to make the valley well suited to handle a large-scale adoption of plug-in vehicles over the next 10 years,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “All of this is bound to further promote the use of green mobility, making it even more convenient for consumers considering an electric vehicle and through a flexible and affordable Autonomy subscription.”

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and standard wear and tear on tires, which are all additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period with 28 days’ notice. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the app store (coming soon to Android). Scan your driver’s license and digital form of payment. Make payment through the app Schedule your pickup or delivery.

Autonomy is the first U.S. company to offer a comprehensive monthly subscription for a Tesla Model 3, with other popular EV models scheduled in the near future.

Founded by serial auto entrepreneurs Scott Painter (CarsDirect, TrueCar, Fair) and Georg Bauer (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Fair), Autonomy is designed to provide a quick and efficient customer experience.

Autonomy recently received $83 million in debt and equity financing to support its expansion.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

