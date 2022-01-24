Axonius Debuts Partner Xchange Portal to Support Rapidly Growing Channel Program

The new portal streamlines deal registration, lead sharing, and collaboration

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced the launch of a new web portal for the Axonius Correlated Partner Program — the Axonius Partner Xchange . Created in conjunction with Impartner , the recognized leader in partner relationship management (PRM) solutions, the portal will help partners to easily discover, report, and nurture deals as the partner program continues to expand worldwide.

Partner Xchange empowers partners from the first moment they log in, as the easy-to-navigate interface makes it convenient to do business with Axonius anywhere, anytime. The intuitive portal enables partner success — from the newest referral partner relationship to the most seasoned and complex reseller partner — through engaging partner journeys, certification programs, and end-to-end opportunity management.

“Demand for Axonius solutions continues to grow as more companies worldwide discover the technology’s role in managing IT complexity. With the launch of the Axonius Partner Xchange, our partners will be able to scale their programs to meet this demand with faster deal registration and direct access to partner support,” said Mark Daggett, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Axonius.

The new portal offers tremendous functionality, automation, and customization. Users can quickly register their deals or do so on behalf of internal teammates and subordinate accounts. The portal will automatically identify the best point of contact at Axonius for a given deal. Partners can take advantage of Salesforce Developer Community (SFDC) integration to connect with Axonius staff, and share notes, file attachments, and opportunities on the fly. Axonius can also share leads and award spiffs directly through the portal.

“The Axonius Partner Xchange enhances our ability to serve clients on a journey of security and resilience. Axonius took care to design their new portal with the partner experience in mind,” said a deal registration manager at Optiv.

Partner Xchange complements the program’s long-standing emphasis on ease of use. Earlier this year, the program received the prestigious 5-Star Rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide, and Daggett was named to the CRN ® Channel Chiefs list for the second year in a row for his program leadership.

Axonius Correlated Partner Program

Axonius is building an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers. By providing insight into the bigger picture of how every asset is managed and secured, partners can drive more strategic conversations with customers — becoming trusted advisors for long-term success. Learn more at https://www.axonius.com/partners .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

