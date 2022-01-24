Band Royalty Makes History With the Release of the World’s First Multi-Track Music NFT

The Limited Edition Series of 777 multi-track NFTs by the winner of Usher’s “Megastar” competition and social media sensation, Andie Case, marks a new era for the global music rights industry

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music royalties-based NFT ecosystem, Band Royalty, has made history by creating the world’s first multi-track music NFT. Music industry mogul Rob Schwartz curated the limited-edition series of multi-track NFT drops.

The visionary company solidifies its position as one of the leading NFT ecosystems in the world by decentralizing music royalties via real-world asset-backed NFTs, allowing users to create, share, and monetize fractional music royalties.

Band Royalty’s first NFT launch in 2021 generated more than 1.5 million dollars, backed by real-world mechanical royalties from artists such as Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Beyonce, Cher, and many more. As the first-ever NFT with multi-track capabilities and compatibility to OpenSea’s secondary market, the Andie Case limited edition series of 777 multi-tracks has become highly coveted collectibles.

“Despite this commercial success and technology first, our greatest achievement is being one step closer to making a monumental impact on how royalties are distributed in the music industry,” said Noble DraKoln, Band Royalty’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Our mission is designed to connect artists and fans to create a community of art and music lovers who want to engage and be a part of the creative process.”

As of this month, Andie Case has received remarkable media attention with the launch of the NFT series, which includes the artist’s new hit single “I Think I’m God,” being pushed nationwide by MTV and radio stations around the globe, numerous interviews with major publications and websites, and a 16-city tour in the works.

“Andie and Band Royalty’s collaboration as the first limited-edition launch series was the perfect marriage between music and technology,” said Band NFT’s CCO and owner of WHO?MAG Multimedia, Rob Schwartz. “As the NFT market continues to expand into new territories, we look forward to bringing talented and deserving artists along with us.”

The first limited-edition multi-track series by Andie Case is available on BandNFTs.com and compatible with OpenSea, creating a more valuable asset for the secondary market. Holders of this collection will be granted access to the Band Royalty community and receive updates and access to product drops and future events.

For purchases and more information, please visit http://bandroyalty.com/bandnfts.

About Band Royalty

Formed in 2021 by industry veterans Barnaby Andersun and Noble DraKoln, Band Royalty is dedicated to the decentralization of music royalties. Band Royalty has acquired music rights in songs performed by platinum-selling artists and has developed a token-based structure that provides benefits to artists, music rights holders, and fans on a global basis. For more information on Band Royalty, please visit www.bandroyalty.com.

About WHO?MAG Multimedia

Founded in 2001 by music entrepreneur Rob Schwartz, WHO?MAG initially started as a hip hop website, turned into the first hip hop DVD distributed to Netflix and Blockbuster in 2005, and evolved into an international TV show in 2007. In 2010, WHO?MAG Distribution was created and currently distributes over 1,800 music titles, including a Grammy Awarding winning album. Rob Schwartz also launched the very first urban TV network “iFame TV” on Roku in 2012, as well as networks “WHO?MAG Multimedia” and “Video Vision.” In 2021, WHO?MAG Distribution was the first music distribution company to launch an NFT line called “The Whomeez.” Rob is also an international music and tech speaker, a voting Grammy member, and award winning film director.

