Biolog Announces New Leadership Team and Secures Major Investment to Drive Widespread Adoption of Industry-Leading Microbial Identification and Phenotypic Profiling Products

HAYWARD, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biolog, Inc., a leading provider of cell-based microbial identification and phenotypic profiling technologies, today announced the appointment of a new leadership team including industry veteran Robert Wicke as Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO and Founder Barry Bochner, Ph.D., will remain with the company part-time as its Chief Scientific Advisor. The re-incorporated company also secured a major investment from BroadOak Capital Partners and Research Corporation Technologies (RCT) and will use the proceeds to advance its cellular analysis product portfolio. With more than 1,700 customers worldwide, the company remains committed to developing and selling its products in diverse markets including pharmaceutical QC/R&D, academic and basic research, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and plant and animal health.

Joining Mr. Wicke on the leadership team are John Proctor, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer, Ariel Notcovich as Chief Technical Officer & Chief Operations Officer, and Jason Novi as Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. The seasoned team has managed several other life science companies and developed world-class products that have led to great outcomes for both investors and customers. Mr. Wicke states, “Barry built a world-class company that is well known for its microbial identification, phenotypic analysis, and metabolic profiling products for cells ranging from bacteria, yeast, and fungi, to mammalian cells and mitochondria. I am excited for this opportunity to work with John, Ariel, Jason, and the full Biolog team to execute a long-term growth strategy that will enable us to realize the full potential of our novel cell-based testing systems through new product development and commercial leadership.”

“Over the past 35 years, I have had the pleasure of working with a very experienced and dedicated scientific staff at Biolog. Together, we were able to develop novel technologies and products that can completely change how researchers can test the properties of a cell,” said Dr. Bochner. “As the demand for our technology has continued to expand, we needed to bring in an experienced management team that could take our business to the next level. With Robert, John, Ariel, and Jason, we have a full team in place that has successfully commercialized numerous life science technologies in the past. I am excited to support them as we turn the page and write a new chapter of what is clearly going to be an exciting future for Biolog.”

Biolog will be backed and funded by growth capital specialists in the life science space, BroadOak Capital Partners and RCT and guided by a board of life sciences industry leaders. The Board of Directors will be Robert Wicke, Bill Snider (BroadOak), Chad Souvignier (RCT), David Weber (Independent), Tim Harkness (Independent), and Joe Keegan (Independent).

About Biolog

Biolog is a leader in microbial identification, phenotypic cell profiling, and metabolic fingerprinting for microbial and mammalian cells. Located in Hayward, CA, the company’s products enable the identification of thousands of species of bacteria, yeast, and fungi as well as characterization of human cells and mitochondria. Biolog products are available worldwide, either directly from the company or through its extensive network of international distributors. For more information, visit www.biolog.com.

Biolog Contact:

John Proctor, Ph.D.

CCO

[email protected]

408-306-0414