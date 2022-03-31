BioStem Technologies Reports March 31, 2022 Record Quarterly Financial Results

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived biologics, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

CEO, Jason Matuszewski commented:

“As I shared in our Fourth Quarter press release, we have put our company on a tremendous growth trajectory for 2022 and beyond. Our Advanced Wound Care product Vendaje® continues to be in high demand and, over the last two quarters, has delivered impressive growth of 4,354%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022. We are executing our growth strategy outlined in 2022 and driving strong performance in commercializing our initial products. In addition, we are increasing our national commercial salesforce and developing and implementing training programs for our commercial team to deliver a more compelling message to our clinical partners about the value of our products.

Our Operations, Research, and Development teams have been hard at work developing our proprietary processing technology called BioRetain®. We look forward to engaging with several market development focus groups, industry thought-leaders, and key stakeholders while advancing research initiatives supporting our commercial strategy and expanding our BioRetain® technology’s scientific foundation.

In addition, we look to expand our product offering in the second half of the year with VENDAJE AC® and VENDAJE Optic® to enhance our existing product portfolio. As a result, BioStem is becoming a recognized leader in our three key pillars of excellence, Advanced Wound Care, Surgical, and Plastic & Dermatology. I am incredibly proud of the entire BioStem team’s collective ability to innovate, execute, and achieve the next phase of growth for BioStem and deliver solid results for our shareholders.”

Quarter Ending March 31, 2022 – Financial Results Summary :

Net revenue of $2.749 million for quarter ended March 31,2022, up 212%, compared to net revenue of $0.882 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net loss of ($0.879) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of ($0.130) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.749 million and 578% over the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of 1.479 million, or 54% of net revenue, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.225 million, or 25% of net revenue, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.254 million. See the GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation below.

Quarter ending March 31, 202 2 – Results:

The following table represents net revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and other income (loss) for the three-months ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, respectively:

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 2,748,622 $ 882,373 $ 1,866,249 212 % Gross Profit $ 2,345,188 $ 603,063 $ 1,742,125 289 % Gross Profit % 85 % 68 % 17 % Operating Expenses $ 3,122,016 $ 747,301 $ 2,374,715 318 % Other Income (Loss) $ (101,760 ) $ 12,801 $ (114,561 ) -895 %





Statement of Operations Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $2.749 million, compared to $0.882 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.866 million, or 212%. The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by the expansion of our distribution network resulting in increased sales of our Vendaje product.

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $2.345 million, or 85% of revenue, compared to $0.603 million, or 68% of net revenue, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.742 million, or 289%. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased sales volume due to the strength in our Vendaje products as well as a shift in product mix to our higher gross margin products.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $3.122 million, compared to $0.747 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $2.375 million. Increase in operating expenses is primarily driven by additional headcount, additional marketing expense, and increases in share-based compensation.

Total other (expense) income, net, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were ($0.102) million, compared to $0.0013 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase in expense of $0.115 million or 895%.

Net loss for the quarter ended of 2021 was ($0.879) million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to of ($0.150) million, or ($0.01) per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a decrease ($0.847) million, or ($0.08) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.479 million, or 54% of revenue, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.225 million, or 25% of revenue, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.254 million.

Statement of Cashflows and Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cashflows provided by operations was $0.555 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to cashflows used in operations of ($1.145) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company maintained cash on hand as of March 31, 2022, $0.809 million compared to $0.238 million as of March 31, 2021.

The Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet. The Company converted $3.318 million of liabilities to common stock during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

BIOSTEM TECHNOLOGIRES INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 UNAUDITED UNAUDITED ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 809,238 $ 340,333 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $133,337 and $0, respectively 798,556 300,137 Inventory, net 589,285 325,381 Prepaid expenses and other assets 53,141 38,572 Other receivables – – Other current assets (89 ) (489 ) Total current assets 2,250,131 1,003,934 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,260,748 1,245,363 Right-of-use asset, net 22,187 32,868 Intangible assets 195,726 210,048 Goodwill 244,635 244,635 Total assets $ 3,973,427 $ 2,736,848 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 574,429 $ 647,254 Accrued interest 1,070,783 993,126 Salaries payable – 1,167,418 Convertible debt 981,211 – Notes payable, current – – Short-term finance lease liability 16,349 26,878 Other current liabilities 235,128 311,239 Total current liabilities 2,877,900 3,145,915 Related party notes payable – 507,861 Notes payable, noncurrent 3,890,230 4,478,656 Long-term finance lease liability 5,323 6,543 Total liabilities 6,773,453 8,138,975 Shareholders’ deficit: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized, 300 shares; issued and outstanding, 300 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively – – Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized, 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized, 975,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 9,681,232 and 9,203,928 shares as of December 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,822 9,681 Additional paid-in capital 27,250,229 24,092,779 Common stock to be issued 1,739 1,192 Deferred compensation – (322,527 ) Treasury stock (43,339 ) (43,339 ) Translation adjustment (48 ) (100 ) Accumulated deficit (30,301,777 ) (29,246,813 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to BioStem Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ (3,083,374 ) (5,509,127 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 283,347 107,000 Total stockholders’ deficit (2,800,027 ) (5,402,127 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 3,973,426 $ 2,736,848





BioStem Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED Three-months ended, Three-months ended, March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Sales $ 2,748,622 $ 882,373 Cost of sales 403,434 279,310 Gross profit 2,345,188 603,063 Operating Expenses Compensation expense 2,769,186 480,234 Professional fees 105,493 97,341 Other general and administrative expenses 179,771 87,344 Depreciation expense 67,566 82,382 Total operating expenses 3,122,016 747,301 Other Operating Income Gain on sale of Wellness – 1,890 Gain on sale of Equipment (27 ) – Total other operating income (27 ) 1,890 Loss from operations 776,855 142,348 Other income (expense) Interest income 1,375 – Legal settlement 20,000 – Interest expense (124,327 ) (129,651 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan – 142,452 Non-Operating Expense 1,192 – Total other income (expense) (101,760 ) 12,801 Net loss from operations before income taxes (878,615 ) (129,547 ) Income tax expense (benefit) – – Net income / (loss) (878,615 ) (129,547 ) Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 117,956 (19,970 ) Net (loss) attributable to BioStem Technologies, Inc. $ (996,571 ) $ (149,517 ) Income / (loss) per share before noncontrolling interest $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of BioStem Technologies, Inc. $ (0.11 ) $ (0.02 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,317,767 9,190,770

NON-GAAP FINANCIALS MEASURES

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ (878,615 ) $ (129,547 ) Interest expense 124,327 129,651 Depreciation and amortization 67,566 82,382 EBITDA $ (686,722 ) $ 82,486 Share-based compensation 2,165,674 – Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan – 142,452 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,478,952 $ 224,938





About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

