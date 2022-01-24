Black Kite Achieves SOC 2 Type II Accreditation

Leader in Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence Meets Rigorous Compliance Framework and Security Standards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced it has successfully completed its Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination. It received accreditation for meeting the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) high requirements in Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

“Cyber risks are on the rise. As more companies prioritize cyber health through third-party monitoring, its critical to work with a provider that meets the highest standards in cybersecurity,” said Bob Maley, CSO of Black Kite. “This accreditation shows our commitment to adhering to one of the most rigorous compliance frameworks in the industry. We’re pleased to offer this reassurance to our customers, and we’re grateful for their trust.”

Conducted by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, the examination showed Black Kite maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted compliance frameworks for service organizations. SOC 2 provides additional assurance to Black Kite clients that an independent auditor confirmed its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed and operating as intended.

The accreditation signifies Black Kite has a clear and documented understanding of how data security fits into its operations. It also confirms Black Kite has the necessary tools to monitor for threats, respond to attempted unauthorized access, and keep services and business operational in the event of security incidents. Black Kite is one of few organizations in the third-party risk industry that have achieved SOC 2.

The SOC 2 achievement builds on Black Kite’s early success in 2022, including being named a Customers’ Choice in the latest Gartner Peer Insights IT Vendor Risk Management report, as well as the addition of former Gartner analyst Jeffrey Wheatman as Senior Vice President Cyber Risk Evangelist (SVP CRE).

One in four organizations suffered from a cyber attack in the last year, resulting in production, reputation and financial losses. The real problem is adversaries attack companies via third parties, island-hopping their way into target organizations. At Black Kite, we’re redefining vendor risk management with the world’s first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, built from a hacker’s perspective.

With 300+ customers across the globe and counting, we’re committed to improving the health and safety of the entire planet’s cyber ecosystem with the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence. While other security ratings service (SRS) providers try to narrow the scope, Black Kite provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze your supply chain’s cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial and compliance.

