Blackstone Credit Acquires 49% Interest in U.S. East Coast LNG Infrastructure Asset

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Credit has acquired EIG’s 49% ownership interest in Elba Liquefaction Company (“ELC”), a joint venture entity of the Elba Island LNG facility. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) will remain as the operator and retain its 51% ownership of ELC.

ELC is an LNG liquefaction facility located near Savannah, Georgia. ELC began full commercial operations in August 2020 and is comprised of 10 Movable Modular Liquefaction Units with a nameplate capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export, which is equivalent to approximately 350 million cubic feet (MMcf) per day of natural gas. ELC generates stable cash flow under a 20 year contract (plus extension rights) with an investment grade counterparty, providing long duration income to its owners.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Milbank LLP served as Blackstone Credit’s legal counsel on the transaction.

About Blackstone and Blackstone Credit

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Credit is one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, with $230 billion in AUM. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients by investing across the entire corporate credit market, from public debt to private loans. Our capital supports a wide range of companies across sectors and geographies, enabling businesses to expand, invest, and navigate changing market environments.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.0 billion under management as of March 31, 2022. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 40-year history, EIG has committed $40.1 billion to the energy sector through 380 projects or companies in 38 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

Contacts

Kate Holderness



[email protected]

646-482-8774