Blancco Named Sustainability Innovator of the Year at Channel Partner Insight’s US MSP Innovation Awards

Industry channel publication recognizes Blancco for significant role in empowering organizations worldwide to better engage with circular economy

AUSTIN and LONDON – May 27, 2022 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that the company has been named Channel Partner Insight‘s Sustainability Innovator of the Year in the 2022 U.S. MSP Innovation Awards. The award competition celebrates dynamic companies who are serving as extraordinary examples of success in the American managed services market.

“We want to shine a spotlight on those in our industry who are already leading from the front in a fast-paced, highly ambitious field,” said CPI Editor Nima Sherpa Green. “What we’ve seen over the last year has shown us that more than ever, being innovative is a real differentiator for progress. Entries were extremely competitive, and those who won did so by proving they are truly galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and growth. On behalf of the whole Channel Partner Insight team, I would like to share my warm congratulations to each and every winner in the U.S. MSP Innovation Awards 2022.”

The U.N. has set a target to increase e-waste recycling to 30% by 2023 – a vital goal as toxic substances such as mercury, BFR, and CFS are found in many types of electronics and pose severe risk to human health. Unfortunately, organizations worldwide contribute to this problem, as many old devices are physically destroyed to prevent sensitive data from being recovered and used for malicious purposes. With sustainability objectives aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, Blancco enables secure erasure of data bearing assets, which allows organizations to reduce physical destruction of devices, keep functional hardware in the circular economy, and minimize carbon emissions.

In Blancco’s recent ESG report, the company shared that it had securely sanitized 54.5 million devices using its software in FY21. This translates to a potential e-waste saving of 150 million pounds and carbon savings of 12.4 billion pounds. To put these figures into context, one iPhone 12 Pro 512GB has carbon emissions of 242.5 pounds over its lifetime, with only 13% of the emissions from usage and the remaining footprint coming from manufacture, packaging, and transportation. All equipment sanitized by Blancco is safe for reuse or recycling with a certificate of erasure and a guarantee of compliance with global data security standards, thereby enabling organizations to find alternatives to destruction and meet their ESG goals.

“Blancco is increasingly seeing a trickle-down effect whereby sustainability pushes people, people push buyers, and buyers push companies to reduce the impact of the technology industry on the planet,” said Christina Walker, Global Director of Channel at Blancco. “The IT channel plays a major role supporting customers’ efforts to build more sustainable businesses as growing numbers of channel partners hold subcontractors to account by requesting evidence of the work they are doing to mitigate and reduce their carbon footprint and employ more sustainable models of data and device lifecycle management. At Blancco, we are proud of how we help organizations meet their ESG objectives and honored to have been selected as the CPI Sustainability Innovator of the Year.”

Blancco is among the first recipients of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Green Economy Mark, an accreditation awarded to companies listed on the LSE’s main and AIM markets that generate at least 50% of total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the green economy. Blancco was also recently named a winner in the Sustainable Service category of the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, an honor given to companies that showcase innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability.

To learn more about how Blancco is enabling companies to engage with the circular economy and supporting its employees and local communities while maintaining best-in-class governance practices, please download Blancco’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information on how companies can join Blancco’s channel program, visit: https://www.blancco.com/partners/blancco-partner-ecosystem/.

