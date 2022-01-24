Blockchain Startup FQX announces the appointment of James Freis, Former Director of FinCEN, as Regulatory Technology Officer to Compose Programmable Debt Offerings

Zurich, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2022) – Blockchain startup FQX, known for their eNote, a blockchain-based debt instrument, has appointed James H. Freis, Jr. as their new Regulatory Technology Officer.

Mr. Freis draws upon his experience from the public and private sectors in Europe, the United States, and globally, to promote the integrity of the financial markets and advise on FinTech innovations. From 2014 through 2020 he served as Managing Director and Group Chief Compliance Officer for the Deutsche Börse Group, the international financial markets infrastructure provider based in Frankfurt, Germany. In June 2020, he was appointed to the management board of the German payment services provider Wirecard, where he promptly uncovered internal fraud, was appointed CEO, and initiated a global restructuring. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Freis was Director (CEO) of the United States Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the lead U.S. Government official overseeing anti-money laundering regulation and also the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). From 1999 through 2005 he was based in Basel, Switzerland as Senior Counsel to the Bank for International Settlements, supporting investment of monetary reserves, as well as the international financial standard setting bodies. He received his Juris Doctor from Harvard University, a degree in Economics from Georgetown University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

FQX is a blockchain startup based in Zurich, Switzerland. Their primary offering is the eNote. An eNote™ is an unconditional promise to pay a specific sum to another party at a specific future date and can be modularly structured to fit any financing purpose. The eNote™ is based on blockchain technology and can be easily transferred to any third party (i.e. an investor). When compared to other financing tools, eNotes™ excel through their modularity and global transferability, based on a standardized legal framework. With this, eNotes can improve CeFi and DeFi-lending. Single eNotes are stored as NFTs on a blockchain. By issuing multiple eNotes as SFTs, an issuer can obtain financing in a way comparable to commercial papers.

James Freis, commented: “I am pleased to help guide FQX in applying innovative technology together with an internationally recognized foundation in law to deliver concrete products, which I have found truly differentiates the FQX founders from other good thinkers who nonetheless are still struggling to articulate specific use cases.”

Benedikt Schuppli, FQX’s Co-CEO stated: “We’re honored to have James Freis join our team. With his unique combination of skills at the intersection of regulation, financial market infrastructure and technology he is ideally positioned to work on FQX’s RegTech Engine to enable programmable debt securities and compliance by design.”

About FQX

FQX is a born-global start-up headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. FQX is building a global lending infrastructure for Web 3.0FQX employs more than 20 people in Europe & Asia. FQX has garnered attention in 2021 by winning the Swiss Fintech and the Fintech Germany Awards in its respective categories. FQX is backed by notable Fintech investors, among them SIX Fintech Ventures & Earlybird VC.

Contact:

Jörg Röthlisberger

[email protected]

For more information, please visit fqx.ch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122828