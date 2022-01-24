Board International Appoints Mark Gambill as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Cellebrite & MicroStrategy CMO joins Board’s leadership team

“Mark is a terrific marketing leader with an outstanding history working in the technology, SaaS and software industries and a track record building world-class marketing organizations and developing intelligent planning and analytics solutions for high growth companies,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “I am excited to welcome Mark as Chief Marketing Officer, as we continue to grow our brand and deliver fantastic momentum for the company.”

Mark Gambill joins Board from Cellebrite, the leading provider of SaaS-based Digital Intelligence offerings, where he led a global team of marketers worldwide. Cellebrite scaled from $135 million in revenues to $280 million during Gambill’s tenure, before going public in August 2021, where he led a successful SPAC IPO valued at over $2 billion.

Prior to Cellebrite, Mark Gambill served as Chief Marketing Officer at MicroStrategy, a leading global enterprise software provider for Business Intelligence. At MicroStrategy, Gambill led a global team of 135 marketing professionals dedicated to driving marketing operational excellence and elevating the company brand.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Board,” said Mark Gambill, Chief Marketing Officer at Board International. “Board’s approach to intelligent planning is well positioned for success in a market with enormous potential, and I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to deliver on our exciting plans together as we scale and grow.”

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

