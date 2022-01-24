Boise Cascade Announces Board Member Changes

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) announced today that Craig Dawson and Amy Humphreys were elected to its Board of Directors (Board) following the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 5, 2022. In addition, Richard (Rick) Fleming retired from the Board after nine years of service.





Craig Dawson currently serves as president of Retail Lockbox, Inc., an industry leader in remittance processing, credit card payments, and document management services, which he co-founded in Seattle, WA. Prior to this role, he held a number of senior positions with Unisys Corporation. Dawson is the past chair and board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Seattle Branch. He is the past president of Tabor 100, a non-profit organization which focuses on creating initiatives for CEOs of minority-owned businesses. Dawson is the recipient of numerous business and community awards, including most recently, Seattle Business Magazine’s 10 to Watch (2021) and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Power 100 (2020). He attended Pepperdine University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington School of Business.

Amy Humphreys has 25 years of experience in manufacturing, commodities, global marketing, and distribution, including holding executive leadership positions with large privately held companies across multiple industries, such as seafood, dairy, and petroleum. She has served on multiple boards, including directorships with Red Lion Hotels Corporation and Philly Shipyard ASA, a public company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Washington. Humphreys earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Puget Sound and an MBA from University of Washington School of Business.

Rick Fleming joined the Board in 2013 when the Company completed its IPO. He was the Chief Financial Officer of USG Corporation for approximately 18 years and was its EVP, CFO from 1999 until his retirement in 2012. Prior to that, he was employed by Masonite Corporation, which was acquired by USG in 1984.

“We are pleased to welcome Craig and Amy to the Board of Boise Cascade,” said Tom Carlile, chairperson. “Each of these accomplished leaders bring a wealth of experience in strategy and operations. Their unique perspectives, insights, and guidance will complement our current Board. We look forward to their contributions.”

“Rick has reached the Board’s mandatory retirement age. He brought strong financial acumen and industry insights to the Board,” continued Carlile. “We sincerely thank him for his leadership and guidance and wish him all the best.”

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Lisa Tschampl, 208-384-6552



Investor contact: Kelly Hibbs, 208-384-3638