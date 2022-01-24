Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present Ex Vivo Data Characterizing the Myeloid Cell Landscape in Solid Tumors at ASCO 2022

– Ex vivo data support the high frequency of myeloid cells in tumors, even when T cells are not present –

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that it will be presenting a poster at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago and virtually from June 3-7, 2022. The poster is titled “Characterization of tumor antigen expression and myeloid immune profiles to inform the development of immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs).”

“The data being presented at ASCO demonstrate that myeloid cells are consistently present in solid tumors. We believe this represents an attractive cellular target to address cancer more broadly. Myeloid cells are key cell types that serve as immunologic sentinels within the tumor microenvironment and can directly kill tumor cells or activate long-lasting cytotoxic T cells,” said Edith A. Perez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics. “Myeloid-targeted therapies, as single-agents or in combination with approved therapies, have the potential to benefit patients who may or may not have previously benefited from T cell-targeted approaches.”

Bolt Biotherapeutics is currently developing a pipeline of myeloid-targeting therapies, including immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) and BDC-3042 (a Dectin-2 agonistic antibody), designed to kill tumors through activation of myeloid cells and subsequent recruitment of T cells. Bolt researchers characterized the myeloid immune landscape of tumor microenvironments from five solid tumor types. The data demonstrate that myeloid cells are present in all tested tumor microenvironments, including those with low T cell infiltration. These findings support the potential for myeloid-directed therapies to activate the innate immune system as a bridge to adaptive immunity, including patient populations who have demonstrated resistance to T cell-mediated immune checkpoint blockade. The data also validate the tumor cell expression of tumor antigens HER2, CEA, and PD-L1, all of which are targets of Boltbody™ ISAC candidates.

The ASCO abstract and poster presentation can be found on the Bolt website under Events & Presentations. Details regarding the presentation are as follows.

Title: Characterization of tumor antigen expression and myeloid immune profiles to inform the development of immune stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs)

Presented by: Jason Ptacek, Ph.D.

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Time: Sunday, June 5, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CDT

Abstract Number: 2557

Poster Number: 212

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The Boltbody™ ISAC platform technology harnesses the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors, thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor-killing cells.

BDC-1001 is a HER2-targeting Boltbody ISAC in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also developing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2. BDC-3042 is the Company’s first myeloid-modulating candidate outside of the Boltbody ISAC platform. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics is developing new immuno-oncology Boltbody ISACs through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/

