Breeze Airways™ Announces Daily Service from Provo, Utah to 5 Destinations, including Nonstops to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas

Salt Lake City-Based Airline Adds Service from Utah, One Year After Launch

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding daily nonstop service from Provo, UT, near Salt Lake City, to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, with fares from just $29 and $39* one way. The new flights from Provo, Utah’s second-largest metropolitan area, will mark the Salt Lake City-based airline’s debut service from Utah, one year after launching flight operations.





In addition, Breeze will also offer daily one-stop/no plane change service from Provo to New York’s Westchester County, and San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles.

“It’s been the question on everyone’s lips since we first opened our headquarters – when are you flying from Utah?” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “We’re excited to continue growing and hiring from here, and now flying from Utah too. The beautiful, newly renovated Provo airport will give our Guests an easy way to travel to both coasts.”

Breeze opened its Cottonwood Heights, UT, headquarters in February 2020, and currently employs some 70 Team Members at the facility, many of whom live in Utah County. In March 2022, the airline debuted the Breeze Training Academy in Salt Lake City for initial and recurrent training for its pilots, flight attendants and Guest Empowerment teams. With the new base at Provo, the airline expects to hire an additional 200 Utah-based Team Members, while continuing to add jobs across a range of positions including finance, operations, marketing and human resources at its headquarters.

Breeze will operate the new routes with its fleet of both Airbus A220s and Embraer 190s. The airline plans to more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft to 30 aircraft, including 14 Airbus A220s and three additional Embraer E-jets. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more.

When flying on the E-190 aircraft, Guests may choose from two price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’ and ‘Nicer’. On the A220s, a third bundle, ‘Nicest,’ is also offered, including a First Class Seat. Guests may also choose a Nice or Nicer bundle and buy an upgrade to a First Class seat.

From Provo, UT:

San Francisco, CA (daily nonstop, starting August 4, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $59*);

from $39* one way; from $59*); San Bernardino, CA (daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting August 4, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $79*);

from $49* one way; from $79*); Las Vegas, NV** (daily nonstop, starting October 5, Nice from $29* one way; Nicer from $49*; Nicest from $59*);

from $29* one way; from $49*; from $59*); New York/Westchester** (daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting October 5, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $189; Nicest from $199); and

from $99* one way; from $189; from $199); and Los Angeles, CA** (daily nonstop, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $59*; Nicest from $69*).

Breeze’s initial A220 aircraft deliveries will feature 126 seats, including 36 First Class in a two-by-two configuration, 10 Extra Legroom seats, and 80 Standard Economy seats in a two-by-three configuration. The A220 seat configuration is dynamic however and later deliveries will offer 137 total seats, 12 First Class seats, 45 Extra Legroom seats and 80 Standard Economy seats onboard.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

* Introductory fares promotion is only available when booking a new reservation and on select routes. Supply is limited. No advance purchase requirement applies. Promotional fares must be purchased by May 12, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel through November 15, 2022. Price, rules and routes displayed include taxes and government fees, and are subject to change without notice. Sunday travel is excluded from the promotional fare. Black-out dates include July 4-5 and September 5, and other restrictions may apply.

** Route operated by A220 aircraft

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 primarily in the east and southeast of the United States, but is expanding west across the U.S. with 90 nonstop routes between 31 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze is a low fare carrier offering “new, nice and nonstop flights” between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable and convenient, using technology, ingenuity and kindness to improve the travel experience. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:



https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/wdVrjlK9EX

