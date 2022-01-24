BTIG to Host Housing Ecosystem Conference on May 10-11, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTIG announced today that it will hold its second annual Housing Ecosystem Conference, which will take place on Tuesday, May 10th through Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in New York, NY. The conference will be hosted by:

Carl Reichardt, Jr., BTIG Homebuilding Analyst

Jake Fuller, BTIG Digital Services Analyst

Ryan Gilbert, BTIG Homebuilding and Specialty Finance Analyst

Eric Hagen, CFA, BTIG Mortgage and Specialty Finance Analyst

Isaac Boltansky, BTIG Director of Policy Research

Gabe Poggi, BTIG Mortgage and Specialty Finance Sales Specialist

Soham Bhonsle, CFA, BTIG Housing Ecosystem Sales Specialist

Company management teams and institutional investor clients will join BTIG for thematic panels and one-on-one meetings. Discussion topics will include:

Macro outlook for new and existing home sales

Trends in homebuilding from a lender’s perspective

Exploring the opportunity in reverse mortgage lending

Navigating primary and secondary markets

Exploring opportunities in business-purpose loans

Current trends in PropTech investing

“The 2022 Conference will connect approximately 40 corporate management teams with our institutional investor clients,” said Ryan Serwin, CFA, Director of Research at BTIG. “We look forward to providing our clients with access to some of the most unique companies operating throughout the housing ecosystem today.”

For more information about the conference, email [email protected]. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com.

The conference is being produced by BTIG’s Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors.

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 725 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 22 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

