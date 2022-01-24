Building Hope Appoints Bob Marshall to Its Board of Directors

Newest Director Recognized for Business Development and Community Work in Education; Brings Board to 10 Directors

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boardofdirectors—Building Hope, the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced the appointment of small business development leader Bob Marshall to its Board of Directors. Building Hope’s Board now includes 10 directors.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to welcome Bob to Building Hope,” said Sheila Ryan-Macie, chair of the board of directors. “His breadth of experience in commercial finance and his lifelong commitment to creating educational opportunities are valuable additions as we grow our non-profit support of students by creating more public charter schools.”

Marshall is currently the business growth strategy executive for the Wells Fargo Small Business Banking team. Prior to his Wells Fargo position, Marshall held several banking management roles for the Wholesale Banking Group (Wachovia Bank, NA). Marshall began his banking career at Nat West Bank, NA.

An active member of the community, Marshall is passionate about making a difference through community involvement. He is a director on the Board of Trustees for Livingston College in North Carolina, the Board of Regents at Boston College, and the Board of Directors for the DC Jazz Festival. Marshall was recognized as one of the Washington Business Journal’s 2017 Minority Business Leaders and keynote of the inaugural Thurgood Marshall College Fund “Rules of the Road in Corporate America” executive speaker series.

Commenting on the announcement, Building Hope President Joe Bruno stated, “Bob brings an exceptional combination of finance and business development experience, proven leadership, and energy to the board. We all will benefit from his extensive knowledge and passion for building stronger communities through education.”

“My parents instilled in me the importance of education at a young age,” said Marshall. “That’s because a strong education prepares students for their futures and gives them the ability to determine their future for themselves. That is especially critical for students of color and underrepresented students.”

Marshall continued, “There is no greater reward than combining what you do for a living with giving a hand up to young people and equipping them for their future. I love seeing kids’ love for learning, because when you learn, you grow. Being a part of Building Hope puts that philosophy to practice for me. We are planting seeds for students’ long-term growth.”

Marshall holds an MBA from Queens University of Charlotte and a bachelor of science degree in finance and human resources from Boston College.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support education and public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope has created impact by investing in facilities, financial, and operational services for charter schools nationwide. With Building Hope’s support, schools can devote more resources to educating students in underserved communities. Building Hope has supported over 300 charter school projects and more than 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $375 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support more than $2 billion in school construction. For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org.

