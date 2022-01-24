BXP Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Results; Reports Q1 EPS of $0.91 and FFO Per Share of $1.82

Exceeds Q1 2022 Guidance for EPS and FFO; Executes 1.2 Million SF of Leases in Q1, and Agrees to 2nd Acquisition in Seattle, WA in Q2 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, reported results today for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial highlights for the first quarter include:

  • Revenue grew approximately 6% to $754.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $713.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders of $143.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share (EPS), compared to $91.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO) of $286.1 million, or $1.82 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to FFO of $243.8 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • EPS and FFO per share exceeded the mid-point of BXP’s guidance due primarily to $0.07 per share of improvement in portfolio performance, $0.01 per share of the impact of reinstating accrual basis accounting for certain tenants that were previously reclassified to cash basis accounting and $0.01 per share of lower general and administrative expenses. Additionally, Q1 2022 EPS included a gain on sale of $0.13 per share.

BXP provided guidance for (1) second quarter 2022 EPS of $0.79 – $0.81 and FFO of $1.84 – $1.86 per diluted share and (2) full year 2022 EPS of $5.32 – $5.42 and FFO of $7.40 – $7.50 per diluted share. See “EPS and FFO per Share Guidance” below.

First quarter and recent business highlights include:

  • Executed approximately 1.2 million square feet of leases in the first quarter having a weighted-average lease term of 7.3 years. Executed leases for the quarter included an approximately 330,000 square foot renewal and expansion with a financial services firm at 601 Lexington Avenue in New York City, NY. The leasing volume achieved in Q1 of 2022 is in line with BXP’s 10-year first quarter leasing average, and double the volume from Q1 2021.
  • In April 2022, executed an agreement to purchase Madison Centre, an approximately 760,000 square foot, 37-story Class A office building in Seattle, WA, for a gross purchase price of approximately $730 million. As one of the newest commercial high rises in the city with one of the most generous amenity offerings in the market, Madison Centre will serve as a showpiece and foundational asset for BXP’s expansion in the Seattle market. There can be no assurance that this acquisition will occur on the terms currently contemplated or at all.
  • In April 2022, signed an approximately 570,000 rentable square foot lease with AstraZeneca to lease the first phase of a future life sciences development at 290 Binney Street in Cambridge, MA. This future development site is located in the heart of Kendall Square, and when complete, will include two buildings totaling approximately 1.1 million rentable square feet of life sciences space as well as an approximately 400,000 square foot residential building. The lease and the commencement of development are subject to various conditions, some of which are not within BXP’s control.
  • Commenced two development projects:

    • the redevelopment of 651 Gateway in South San Francisco, CA. 651 Gateway is an office building that is being converted to an approximately 327,000 net rentable square foot life sciences space. This property is owned by a joint venture in which BXP has a 50% interest.

    • the development of the first phase of Platform 16 in San Jose, CA. Platform 16 is a Class A office project that, after completion of all phases, is expected to be approximately 1.1 million square feet. The first phase is approximately 390,000 net rentable square feet. This property is owned by a joint venture in which BXP has a 55% interest.
  • Disposed of 195 West Street, an approximately 63,500 square foot office building in Waltham, MA for a gross sales price of $37.7 million and net proceeds of $35.4 million. BXP recognized a gain on sale of approximately $22.7 million.
  • Refinanced the mortgage loan collateralized by Metropolitan Square located in Washington, DC. The new loans aggregate approximately $420.0 million and mature on April 9, 2024. The previous mortgage loan had an outstanding balance of approximately $294.1 million and was scheduled to mature on July 7, 2022. This property is owned by a joint venture in which BXP has a 20% interest.
  • In April 2022, released BXP’s 2021 ESG Report, which provides details on BXP’s ESG approach, goals, key performance indicators, leadership, and reporting methodologies related to environmental impact, social impact, and governance.
  • Named to Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable REITs in the U.S. BXP improved from 8th place to 3rd place in the 2nd year that Barron’s produced a REIT ranking.

The reported results are unaudited and there can be no assurance that these reported results will not vary from the final information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the opinion of management, BXP has made all adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement of these reported results.

EPS and FFO per Share Guidance:

BXP’s guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022 for EPS (diluted) and FFO per share (diluted) is set forth and reconciled below. Except as described below, the estimates reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, the timing of the lease-up of available space, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and those referenced during the related conference call. Except as otherwise publicly disclosed, the estimates do not include the impacts of any potential (1) capital markets activity, (2) future write-offs or reinstatements of accounts receivable and accrued rent balances, or (3) future impairment charges. EPS estimates may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including changes in the recognition of depreciation and amortization expense, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, and any gains or losses associated with disposition activity. BXP is not able to assess at this time the potential impact of these factors on projected EPS. By definition, FFO does not include real estate-related depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on depreciable real estate, or gains or losses associated with disposition activities. There can be no assurance that BXP’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth below.

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2022

 

Full Year 2022

 

 

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Projected EPS (diluted)

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.81

 

$

5.32

 

 

$

5.42

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Projected Company share of real estate depreciation and amortization

 

 

1.05

 

 

1.05

 

 

4.30

 

 

 

4.30

 

 

 

Projected Company share of (gains)/losses on sales of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.22

)

 

 

(2.22

)

Projected FFO per share (diluted)

 

$

1.84

 

$

1.86

 

$

7.40

 

 

$

7.50

 

BXP will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, open to the general public, to discuss the first quarter 2022 results, provide a business update, and discuss other business matters that may be of interest to investors. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 7770877. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 7770877. There will also be a live audio webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website at investors.bxp.com. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of BXP’s website and archived for up to twelve months following the call.

Additionally, a copy of BXP’s first quarter 2022 “Supplemental Operating and Financial Data” and this press release are available in the Investors section of BXP’s website at investors.bxp.com.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, the Company’s portfolio totals 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “budgeted,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. These statements are based on our current plans, expectations, projections and assumptions about future events. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond Boston Properties’ control. If our underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the emergence of additional variants, the effectiveness, availability and distribution of vaccines, including their efficacy against new variant strains and the willingness of individuals to be vaccinated, the impact of geopolitical conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the severity and duration of the indirect economic impacts of the foregoing, such as recession, supply chain disruptions, labor market disruptions, rising inflation, increasing interest rates, dislocation and volatility in capital markets, job losses, potential longer-term changes in consumer and tenant behavior, as well as possible future governmental responses, risks related to volatile or adverse global economic and geopolitical conditions, health crises and dislocations in the credit markets, risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies, increasing interest rates, and volatility in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms, dependence on tenants’ financial condition, the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity, the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, the uncertainties of investing in new markets, the costs and availability of financing, the effectiveness of our interest rate hedging contracts, the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations, the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions, the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results, the impact of newly adopted accounting principles on the Company’s accounting policies and on period-to-period comparisons of financial results, the uncertainties of costs to comply with regulatory changes (including potential costs to comply with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed rules to standardize climate-related disclosures) and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of issuance of this report and are not guarantees of future results, performance, or achievements. Boston Properties does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Financial tables follow.

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Real estate, at cost

$

22,472,940

 

 

$

22,298,103

 

Construction in progress

 

846,775

 

 

 

894,172

 

Land held for future development

 

582,511

 

 

 

560,355

 

Right of use assets – finance leases

 

237,501

 

 

 

237,507

 

Right of use assets – operating leases

 

169,248

 

 

 

169,778

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

(5,995,760

)

 

 

(5,883,961

)

Total real estate

 

18,313,215

 

 

 

18,275,954

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

436,271

 

 

 

452,692

 

Cash held in escrows

 

46,072

 

 

 

48,466

 

Investments in securities

 

36,032

 

 

 

43,632

 

Tenant and other receivables, net

 

56,132

 

 

 

70,186

 

Related party note receivable, net

 

78,544

 

 

 

78,336

 

Note receivables, net

 

9,674

 

 

 

9,641

 

Accrued rental income, net

 

1,243,395

 

 

 

1,226,745

 

Deferred charges, net

 

609,205

 

 

 

618,798

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

128,472

 

 

 

57,811

 

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

1,518,622

 

 

 

1,482,997

 

Total assets

$

22,475,634

 

 

$

22,365,258

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net

$

3,268,745

 

 

$

3,267,914

 

Unsecured senior notes, net

 

9,486,379

 

 

 

9,483,695

 

Unsecured line of credit

 

255,000

 

 

 

145,000

 

Unsecured term loan, net

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities – finance leases

 

245,554

 

 

 

244,421

 

Lease liabilities – operating leases

 

204,677

 

 

 

204,561

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

304,576

 

 

 

320,775

 

Dividends and distributions payable

 

170,869

 

 

 

169,859

 

Accrued interest payable

 

90,861

 

 

 

94,796

 

Other liabilities

 

396,283

 

 

 

391,441

 

Total liabilities

 

14,422,944

 

 

 

14,322,462

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable deferred stock units

 

11,031

 

 

 

9,568

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.:

 

 

 

Excess stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 156,790,614 and 156,623,749 issued and 156,711,714 and 156,544,849 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,567

 

 

 

1,565

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,509,663

 

 

 

6,497,730

 

Dividends in excess of earnings

 

(636,421

)

 

 

(625,891

)

Treasury common stock at cost, 78,900 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

(2,722

)

 

 

(2,722

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(28,485

)

 

 

(36,662

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.

 

5,843,602

 

 

 

5,834,020

 

Noncontrolling interests:

 

 

 

Common units of the Operating Partnership

 

649,602

 

 

 

642,655

 

Property partnerships

 

1,548,455

 

 

 

1,556,553

 

Total equity

 

8,041,659

 

 

 

8,033,228

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

22,475,634

 

 

$

22,365,258

 

 

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Lease

 

$

718,120

 

 

$

685,817

 

Parking and other

 

 

21,734

 

 

 

16,938

 

Hotel revenue

 

 

4,557

 

 

 

632

 

Development and management services

 

 

5,831

 

 

 

6,803

 

Direct reimbursements of payroll and related costs from management services contracts

 

 

4,065

 

 

 

3,505

 

Total revenue

 

 

754,307

 

 

 

713,695

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

 

 

 

Rental

 

 

270,255

 

 

 

257,389

 

Hotel

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

2,051

 

General and administrative

 

 

43,194

 

 

 

44,959

 

Payroll and related costs from management services contracts

 

 

4,065

 

 

 

3,505

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

331

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

177,624

 

 

 

176,565

 

Total expenses

 

 

499,978

 

 

 

484,800

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

2,189

 

 

 

5,225

 

Gains on sales of real estate

 

 

22,701

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income (loss)

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

1,168

 

Gains (losses) from investments in securities

 

 

(2,262

)

 

 

1,659

 

Losses from early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(898

)

Interest expense

 

 

(101,228

)

 

 

(107,902

)

Net income

 

 

176,957

 

 

 

128,147

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships

 

 

(17,549

)

 

 

(16,467

)

Noncontrolling interest—common units of the Operating Partnership

 

 

(16,361

)

 

 

(11,084

)

Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc.

 

 

143,047

 

 

 

100,596

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(2,560

)

Preferred stock redemption charge

 

 

 

 

 

(6,412

)

Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders

 

$

143,047

 

 

$

91,624

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.59

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

156,650

 

 

 

155,928

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.59

 

Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

 

157,004

 

 

 

156,099

 

 

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders

$

143,047

 

 

$

91,624

 

Add:

 

 

 

Preferred stock redemption charge

 

 

 

 

6,412

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

 

 

2,560

 

Noncontrolling interest – common units of the Operating Partnership

 

16,361

 

 

 

11,084

 

Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships

 

17,549

 

 

 

16,467

 

Net income

 

176,957

 

 

 

128,147

 

Add:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

177,624

 

 

 

176,565

 

Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships’ share of depreciation and amortization

 

(17,653

)

 

 

(16,457

)

Company’s share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

22,044

 

 

 

18,412

 

Corporate-related depreciation and amortization

 

(404

)

 

 

(440

)

Less:

 

 

 

Gains on sale of investment included within income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

10,257

 

Gains on sales of real estate

 

22,701

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests in property partnerships

 

17,549

 

 

 

16,467

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

 

 

2,560

 

Preferred stock redemption charge

 

 

 

 

6,412

 

Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to the Operating Partnership common unitholders (including Boston Properties, Inc.)

 

318,318

 

 

 

270,531

 

Less:

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest – common units of the Operating Partnership’s share of funds from operations

 

32,182

 

 

 

26,728

 

Funds from operations attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders

$

286,136

 

 

$

243,803

 

Boston Properties, Inc.’s percentage share of funds from operations – basic

 

89.89

%

 

 

90.12

%

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

156,650

 

 

 

155,928

 

FFO per share basic

$

1.83

 

 

$

1.56

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

157,004

 

 

 

156,099

 

FFO per share diluted

$

1.82

 

 

$

1.56

 

(1)

Pursuant to the revised definition of Funds from Operations adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), we calculate Funds from Operations, or “FFO,” by adjusting net income (loss) attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) for gains (or losses) from sales of properties, impairment losses on depreciable real estate consolidated on our balance sheet, impairment losses on our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures driven by a measurable decrease in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated joint ventures and real estate-related depreciation and amortization. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure, but we believe the presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies.

 

Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition differently.

 

In order to facilitate a clear understanding of the Company’s operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders as presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered as a substitute for net income attributable to Boston Properties, Inc. common shareholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) or any other GAAP financial measures and should only be considered together with and as a supplement to the Company’s financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.

PORTFOLIO LEASING PERCENTAGES

 

 

 

 

 

% Leased by Location

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Boston

91.8 %

 

91.4 %

Los Angeles

88.4 %

 

88.8 %

New York

87.5 %

 

87.6 %

San Francisco

87.8 %

 

87.3 %

Seattle

87.7 %

 

90.9 %

Washington, DC

88.1 %

 

87.2 %

Total Portfolio

89.1 %

 

88.8 %

 

