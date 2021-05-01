Caleres Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
- Delivers record first quarter consolidated net sales of $735.1 million
- Generates record first quarter consolidated gross profit margin of 44.5 percent
- Achieves record first quarter consolidated net earnings of $50.5 million
- Delivers record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $1.32
- Repurchases approximately 701,000 shares, or nearly 2 percent of shares outstanding
- Raises fiscal year 2022 sales and earnings per share guidance
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Caleres maintained its strong momentum from 2021, delivering its best-ever first quarter performance for sales, gross profit margins and earnings. The company recorded a 15.1 percent year-over-year sales improvement, generated 44.5 percent consolidated gross profit margin and achieved net earnings of $50.5 million. In addition, the company utilized its robust cash generation to augment inventory levels to better align with strong consumer demand, to repurchase approximately 701,000 shares of Caleres common stock and to fund its quarterly dividend.
“Caleres had an outstanding start to the year, executing at a high level and delivering record first quarter sales, gross profit margins and earnings despite significant and ongoing macro-challenges,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Notably, Famous extended its exceptional performance from 2021, achieving another quarter of strong gross profit margin and generating nearly $50 million in operating earnings, while strategically investing for growth. In addition, our Brand Portfolio returned to nearly full strength during the first quarter, setting the stage for a significantly improved earnings contribution in 2022. In fact, our strong product design, diverse and targeted assortments, and bold and strategic approach to inventory drove the best-ever quarterly sales and operating earnings performance for the Brand Portfolio.”
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
(13-weeks ended April 30, 2022 compared to 13-weeks ended May 1, 2021)
- Net sales were $735.1 million, up 15.1 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021
— A 3.4 percent sales decline in the Famous Footwear segment
— A 46.1 percent sales increase in the Brand Portfolio segment
— Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 65 percent of total net sales
- Gross profit was $327.0 million, while gross margin was 44.5 percent, or a 144-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021;
— A 49.2 percent gross margin in the Famous Footwear segment, or a 405-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021
— A 38.1 percent gross margin in the Brand Portfolio segment, or a 53-basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021
- SG&A as percentage of sales was 35.5 percent, 266-basis points higher than first quarter of fiscal 2021 due primarily to an increase in variable costs on increased sales, an increase to marketing costs and higher wages and labor costs;
- Net earnings of $50.5 million, or earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $6.1 million, or earnings of $0.16 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021;
- Trailing twelve-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $320 million;
- Inventory levels were up approximately 45 percent, year-over-year, reflecting ongoing efforts to align inventory with robust consumer demand and includes increased in-transit inventory resulting from port delays and protracted transportation time;
- Generated $19.7 million in cash from operations; and
- Returned $17.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Capital Return Progress
During the first quarter, Caleres utilized its healthy operating cash generation to repurchase 701,000 shares of common stock, representing approximately 1.9 percent of shares outstanding, at a total cost of $14.7 million. At quarter-end, nearly 8.3 million shares remained available in the current share repurchase authorization.
“We remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects and potential for strong cash flows,” said Ken Hannah, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We continue to view our stock as an attractive investment option and buying back shares as a prudent use of cash and expect to make ongoing purchases under the existing authorization during the remainder of 2022.”
In addition, the company paid $2.6 million in cash dividends to shareholders during the first quarter of 2022.
Future dividend declarations and share repurchases will be based on a number of factors, including business and market conditions, the company’s future financial performance and other capital priorities.
Outlook
“Looking ahead, even with ongoing supply chain challenges and persistent macro-economic headwinds, Caleres is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market dynamics,” said Sullivan. “As we progress through the year, we are committed to advancing our strategic priorities and have redoubled our efforts to unlock the growth opportunities identified across the enterprise. With the significant step-change achieved in the long-term cash generating potential of our diversified portfolio, coupled with our carefully defined capital return program, we are confident we can drive substantial, long-term value for our shareholders.”
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
Given the strong start to the year, robust consumer demand for its brands and products and the significant structural changes implemented across its business, Caleres is raising its fiscal-year 2022 financial outlook. Specifically, the company now expects consolidated sales levels to be up between 2 percent and 5 percent when compared to fiscal year 2021 and expects earnings per diluted share to be between $4.20 and $4.40, representing another year of record or near-record earnings for the organization.
Investor Conference Call
Caleres will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, May 24. The webcast and associated slides will be available at investor.caleres.com/news/events. A live conference call will be available at (877) 217-9089 for analysts in North America or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts by using the conference ID 1948187. A replay will be available at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive for a limited period. Investors may also access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America or (404) 537-3406 internationally and using the conference ID 1948187.
Definitions
All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings and earnings per diluted share, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, the company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the company provides historic and estimated future gross profit, operating earnings net earnings and earnings per diluted share adjusted to exclude certain gains, charges, and recoveries, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company’s future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures; (ii) the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse impact on our business operations and financial condition (iii) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (iv) rapidly changing consumer preferences and purchasing patterns and fashion trends; (v) customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (vi) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vii) foreign currency fluctuations; (viii) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (ix) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company’s information technology systems; (x) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (xi) a disruption in the company’s distribution centers; (xii) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xiii) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms; (xiv) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xv) transitional challenges with acquisitions and divestitures; (xvi) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xvii) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; and (xviii) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights. The company’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2022, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.
|
SCHEDULE 1
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
($ thousands, except per share data)
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
735,116
|
|
$
|
638,636
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
408,122
|
|
|
363,749
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
326,994
|
|
|
274,887
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
260,799
|
|
|
243,535
|
Restructuring and other special charges, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
66,195
|
|
|
17,870
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(2,299)
|
|
|
(11,792)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
3,422
|
|
|
3,828
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
67,318
|
|
|
9,906
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
(17,333)
|
|
|
(3,521)
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
49,985
|
|
|
6,385
|
Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(524)
|
|
|
238
|
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
$
|
50,509
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
SCHEDULE 2
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ thousands)
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
33,717
|
|
$
|
98,244
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
181,551
|
|
|
132,698
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
643,527
|
|
|
445,299
|
Property and equipment, held for sale
|
|
|
16,777
|
|
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
58,069
|
|
|
80,877
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
933,641
|
|
|
757,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
503,393
|
|
|
526,011
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
137,600
|
|
|
165,118
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
|
224,475
|
|
|
236,924
|
Other assets
|
|
|
129,189
|
|
|
117,652
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,928,298
|
|
$
|
1,802,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
|
|
$
|
305,000
|
|
$
|
200,000
|
Mandatory purchase obligation – Blowfish Malibu
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
45,523
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
|
386,821
|
|
|
293,309
|
Lease obligations
|
|
|
118,692
|
|
|
133,327
|
Other accrued expenses
|
|
|
259,374
|
|
|
193,778
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,069,887
|
|
|
865,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent lease obligations
|
|
|
452,742
|
|
|
490,355
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
198,966
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
47,641
|
|
|
40,909
|
Total other liabilities
|
|
|
500,383
|
|
|
730,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
352,236
|
|
|
202,869
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
5,792
|
|
|
3,787
|
Total equity
|
|
|
358,028
|
|
|
206,656
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,928,298
|
|
$
|
1,802,823
|
SCHEDULE 3
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
($ thousands)
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
19,686
|
|
$
|
70,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(9,305)
|
|
|
(2,659)
|
Capitalized software
|
|
|
(2,345)
|
|
|
(1,218)
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(11,650)
|
|
|
(3,877)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
|
|
|
205,000
|
|
|
110,500
|
Repayments under revolving credit agreement
|
|
|
(190,000)
|
|
|
(160,500)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(2,648)
|
|
|
(2,663)
|
Acquisition of treasury stock
|
|
|
(14,673)
|
|
|
—
|
Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net
|
|
|
(3,599)
|
|
|
(3,501)
|
Contributions by noncontrolling interests, net
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
—
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(450)
|
Net cash used for provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(4,420)
|
|
|
(56,614)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
62
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
3,602
|
|
|
9,949
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
30,115
|
|
|
88,295
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
33,717
|
|
$
|
98,244
|
SCHEDULE 4
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
|
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
|
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Attributable
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Attributable
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
Charges/Other
|
|
to Caleres,
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Charges/Other
|
|
to Caleres,
|
|
Earnings
|
($ thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Items
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Items
|
|
Inc.
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,509
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charges/other items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Portfolio – business exits
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
|
|
11,927
|
|
|
0.31
|
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,389
|
|
|
4,745
|
|
|
0.13
|
Total charges/other items
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
19,871
|
|
$
|
16,672
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
Adjusted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,509
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,819
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months
|
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
|
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
Pre-Tax
|
|
Net (Loss)
|
|
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Attributable
|
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
Charges/Other
|
|
to Caleres,
|
|
|
Charges/Other
|
|
Attributable to
|
|
($ thousands)
|
|
Items
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
Items
|
|
Caleres, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
181,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(87,129)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charges/other items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation
|
|
$
|
9,034
|
|
|
6,709
|
|
|
$
|
27,091
|
|
|
20,117
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred tax valuation allowances
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,040
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Brand Portfolio – business exits
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,256
|
|
|
25,607
|
|
Intangible asset impairment charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23,805
|
|
|
17,854
|
|
COVID-19-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,673
|
|
|
42,195
|
|
Vionic integration-related costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,436
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
Total charges/other items
|
|
$
|
10,045
|
|
$
|
11,499
|
|
|
$
|
103,261
|
|
$
|
108,325
|
|
Adjusted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
192,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,196
|
|
|
SCHEDULE 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
Famous Footwear
|
|
Brand Portfolio
|
|
Eliminations and Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
($ thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
384,502
|
|
$
|
398,104
|
|
$
|
365,740
|
|
$
|
250,305
|
|
$
|
(15,126)
|
|
$
|
(9,773)
|
|
$
|
735,116
|
|
$
|
638,636
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
189,234
|
|
|
179,815
|
|
|
139,299
|
|
|
94,003
|
|
|
(1,539)
|
|
|
1,069
|
|
|
326,994
|
|
|
274,887
|
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
|
189,234
|
|
|
179,815
|
|
|
139,299
|
|
|
94,003
|
|
|
(1,539)
|
|
|
1,069
|
|
|
326,994
|
|
|
274,887
|
|
Gross profit rate
|
|
|
49.2
|
%
|
|
45.2
|
%
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
(10.9)
|
%
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
Adjusted gross profit rate
|
|
|
49.2
|
%
|
|
45.2
|
%
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
(10.9)
|
%
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
Operating earnings (loss)
|
|
|
49,688
|
|
|
47,873
|
|
|
41,349
|
|
|
(2,821)
|
|
|
(24,842)
|
|
|
(27,182)
|
|
|
66,195
|
|
|
17,870
|
|
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
|
|
|
49,688
|
|
|
47,873
|
|
|
41,349
|
|
|
10,661
|
|
|
(24,842)
|
|
|
(27,182)
|
|
|
66,195
|
|
|
31,352
|
|
Operating earnings (loss) %
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
|
n/m
|
%
|
|
n/m
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Adjusted operating earnings (loss) %
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
n/m
|
%
|
|
n/m
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
Same-store sales % (on a 13-week basis)
|
|
|
(4.0)
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
66.0
|
%
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Number of stores
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
913
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
n/m – Not meaningful
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
Famous Footwear
|
|
Brand Portfolio
|
|
Eliminations and Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
($ thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
189,234
|
|
$
|
179,815
|
|
$
|
139,299
|
|
$
|
94,003
|
|
$
|
(1,539)
|
|
$
|
1,069
|
|
$
|
326,994
|
|
$
|
274,887
|
Charges/Other Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Portfolio – business exits
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Total charges/other items
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
$
|
189,234
|
|
$
|
179,815
|
|
$
|
139,299
|
|
$
|
94,003
|
|
$
|
(1,539)
|
|
$
|
1,069
|
|
$
|
326,994
|
|
$
|
274,887
|
Operating earnings (loss)
|
|
$
|
49,688
|
|
$
|
47,873
|
|
$
|
41,349
|
|
$
|
(2,821)
|
|
$
|
(24,842)
|
|
$
|
(27,182)
|
|
$
|
66,195
|
|
$
|
17,870
|
Charges/Other Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Portfolio – business exits
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
Total charges/other items
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,482
|
Adjusted operating earnings (loss)
|
|
$
|
49,688
|
|
$
|
47,873
|
|
$
|
41,349
|
|
$
|
10,661
|
|
$
|
(24,842)
|
|
$
|
(27,182)
|
|
$
|
66,195
|
|
$
|
31,352
|
SCHEDULE 6
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
($ thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
49,985
|
|
$
|
6,385
|
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
(238)
|
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
|
50,509
|
|
|
6,147
|
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
|
|
|
(2,017)
|
|
|
(210)
|
Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
|
|
$
|
48,492
|
|
$
|
5,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic common shares
|
|
|
36,209
|
|
|
36,707
|
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
158
|
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
|
36,676
|
|
|
36,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
SCHEDULE 7
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
May 1,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
($ thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings
|
|
$
|
49,985
|
|
$
|
23,057
|
Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
(238)
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
|
50,509
|
|
|
22,819
|
Net earnings allocated to participating securities
|
|
|
(2,017)
|
|
|
(828)
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities
|
|
$
|
48,492
|
|
$
|
21,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic common shares
|
|
|
36,209
|
|
|
36,707
|
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
158
|
Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
|
36,676
|
|
|
36,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
SCHEDULE 8
|
|
CALERES, INC.
|
CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP METRICS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
($ thousands)
|
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
May 1, 2021
|
EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
|
$
|
181,381
|
|
|
$
|
(87,129)
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
64,893
|
|
|
|
11,336
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
21,437
|
|
|
|
50,601
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
|
|
51,076
|
|
|
|
57,326
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
319,798
|
|
|
$
|
32,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2)
|
|
$
|
192,880
|
|
|
$
|
21,196
|
|
Income tax provision (3)
|
|
|
63,439
|
|
|
|
6,272
|
|
Interest expense, net (4)
|
|
|
12,403
|
|
|
|
23,511
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
|
|
51,076
|
|
|
|
57,326
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
319,798
|
|
|
$
|
108,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets.
|
(2)
|
Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.
|
(3)
|
Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4.
|
(4)
|
Excludes the fair value adjustment to the Blowfish purchase obligation, as reflected on Schedule 4.
