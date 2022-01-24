California Resources Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Additional Conference Participation

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 4th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released before market open on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167707/f307b93bd1. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

In addition to the Company’s participation in its previously announced conferences, CRC’s executives will also be participating in the 20th Annual TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference to be held on July 12-13, 2022. CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

Contacts

Joanna Park (Investor Relations)



818-661-3731



[email protected]

Richard Venn (Media)



818-661-6014



[email protected]