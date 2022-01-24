Calvin Seng Co’s PayNow SG for WooCommerce The First Solution To Enable Payments To Both Individuals And Businesses

PayNow SG for WooCommerce is a WooCommerce payment solution developed by Calvin Seng Co. It has recently been upgraded to support payments to both businesses and individuals, the first in Singapore.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2022) – Calvin Seng Co has released a massive update to its PayNow SG for WooCommerce solution. The update has enabled the ability to pay individual WooCommerce store owners, a first in Singapore. With the new update, WooCommerce store owners who use their solution can expect a smoother and enhanced checkout experience on their WooCommerce Store.

PayNow, an initiative by the Singaporean government, is a service offered by participating Singaporean banks that lets Singaporeans send and receive Singapore Dollar funds from one bank to another using a mobile number or business UEN. Before this update, all available PayNow payment solutions for WooCommerce in Singapore only support payments to business entities.

“I’ve seen many aspiring WooCommerce store solopreneurs that want to integrate PayNow to their store but cannot; there wasn’t any solution out there providing this. This created a huge hurdle for solopreneurs to run their WooCommerce business.” Calvin commented on the prior WooCommerce scene in Singapore.

“This is why my team released this update to our PayNow SG WooCommerce solution. We want to empower more solopreneurs and individuals in Singapore by giving them the ease and flexibility to integrate PayNow with their online stores. We look forward to extending its support to online business on other popular platforms and workflows.” Calvin further explained.

On top of enabling payment to individuals, the team has also optimized its solution for better stability. Users can expect a much more stable checkout experience using PayNow SG for WooCommerce.

Some of the other updates made include, but are not limited to:

Faster QR code loading speed to improve the checkout experience.

Reworked UI/UX for better checkout flow.

And more.

Being recently awarded the Golden Bull Award 2021, Calvin Seng and his team have set out to transform Singapore’s digital marketing and eCommerce landscape. With many more innovative solutions and novel projects to come, Calvin has shared how excited he is for the future of Calvin Seng Co.

“I am delighted with the update. Based on our internal testing, this upgrade can help online stores increase their conversion by up to 37%. I believe this is another right step toward becoming the go-to PayNow payment solution for Woocommerce powered stores in the Singaporean market.”

“But this is not just it. We have many more interesting projects to come, from disrupting the PropTech industry to innovating the first proprietary voucher solution; there are just so many things that we can do this year,” Calvin commented.

“We saw the great value of this tech in our future transactions and invested it to be part of our property co-investment technology platform that aims to connect property owners, potential buyers, banks and mortgage consultants.” shared by a happy customer – Holy Lim, CEO of Richco-Space.

For more information about PayNow SG for WooCommerce by Calvin Seng Co, please visit: https://calvinseng.com/downloads/sg-paynow-for-woocommerce/

About PayNow SG For WooCommerce

PayNow SG For WooCommerce is a WooCommerce payment plugin developed by Calvin Seng Co. It enables payments from customers via dynamically generated PayNow QR codes without redirecting them out to third-party payment gateways. With PayNow SG For WooCommerce, customers can now make payments directly to individuals and businesses using any PayNow supported mobile apps without any transaction and hidden fees.

Contact Info:

Name: Calvin Seng

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Calvin Seng Co Pte Ltd

Phone number: +65-9234 8807

Website: https://calvinseng.com

