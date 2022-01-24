CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pauline Li as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Operations

BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1228.HK), a China-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative rare disease and rare oncology therapies, announced that it has appointed Pauline Li, MD, to the position of Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Operations, effective as of May 8.

Dr. Li brings to CANbridge a wealth of international clinical development experience, in both small molecule and biologic products, across multiple indications and markets. Most recently, she was at Connect Biopharma, where she held the position of Vice President of Clinical Development and was responsible for creating and implementing the clinical development strategy. During her time there, she oversaw five NMPA IND approvals, three FDA IND approvals, eight clinical trial initiations and six clinical trial completions. Before then, she was Executive Director of Clinical Operations at Shanghai Haihe Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. and Medical & Scientific Director at Servier China. Earlier, Dr. Li held multiple clinical development and medical roles at leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, including Medical Director at Takeda China, Head of the Medical Department at Bayer Healthcare, Senior Medical Manager at Xi’an Janssen and Medical Manager at Shanghai Roche. Dr. Li began her career as a cardiologist at Beijing Fuwai Heart Disease Hospital in Beijing, China.

Dr. Li holds an MBA degree from Peking University, a Master’s degree in Internal Medicine from Peking Union Medical College and a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Medicine from Beijing Medical University. She is also a licensed physician and pharmacist.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Li to CANbridge, where her broad experience in drug development will be instrumental to our future success as we ramp up our clinical development programs across multiple candidates and markets,” said Gerry Cox, MD, Ph.D., Chief Development Strategist and Interim Chief Medical Officer, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals.

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (1228.HK) is a China-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with three approved drugs and a pipeline of 11 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. CANbridge is also building next-generation gene therapy development capability through a combination of collaboration with world-leading researchers and biotech companies and internal capacity. CANbridge global partners include: Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the UMass Chan Medical School and LogicBio.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

