Candela Partner Naturgy Breaks Ground on 7V Solar Project

240 MWAC 7V Solar Ranch project in Fayette County, Texas, marks the first project to commence construction in the U.S. as part of Candela Renewables’ partnership with Naturgy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Candela Renewables today, in partnership with Naturgy Energy Group, announced they have broken ground on their first utility-scale solar project in Fayette County, Texas. This not only represents the start of construction for Candela’s first project, but also signals Naturgy’s first U.S.-based project since partnering with Candela in early 2021 as well as their largest solar project in the world to date.

About Candela Renewables

Founded in 2018 by former First Solar executives, Candela Renewables has one of the most accomplished teams developing utility-scale solar and storage projects in the United States. Candela is active in markets across the U.S., including CAISO, WECC, ERCOT, PJM, NYISO, the Southeast & MISO.

In 2021, Candela entered into a partnership with Naturgy Energy Group. Candela and Naturgy formed a new joint entity that owns Candela’s development pipeline. The companies also executed a five-year Development Services Agreement for the U.S. market.

Candela has in-house expertise across all stages of the development lifecycle and can efficiently bring projects to either NTP or COD through their focused, proven and differentiated development strategy.

