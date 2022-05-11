Capstone Green Energy to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Live Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, May 11 at 4:00 pm ET

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CGRN #Corporate—Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT). Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and answering questions from investors.

“We are pleased to return to the Sidoti Conference this year, where we always welcome the opportunity to present and speak with the Investment Community. I am looking forward to sharing some of our more recent business highlights and discussing how our Energy as a Service is transforming how customers are turning to us for low emission, reliable and affordable power solutions,” said Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT)

Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Virtual Presentation Link

One-on-One Meetings

Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone’s Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of May 11-12, 2022. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Investor Conference Registration.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the conference day by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.

About Sidoti & Company

For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading portfolio managers with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected]. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three full fiscal years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company’s growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

