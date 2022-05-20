CasperLabs Co-Founder & CTO Medha Parlikar to Speak at Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit 2022

Parlikar to share knowledge and insights in “Blockchain – Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to Make a Positive Impact” panel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced co-founder and CTO Medha Parlikar will be a featured speaker at Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit 2022 taking place May 20, 2022 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Medha will take part in a special panel “Blockchain – Empowering Women Entrepreneurs To Make a Positive Impact” from 10:15-10:35 a.m. EST.

“Blockchain’s potential is immense, and because it is still in its infancy, there are limitless opportunities for women entrepreneurs to share in its growth and success,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder & CTO, CasperLabs. “I look forward to speaking at Women’s Entrepreneurship Day about this burgeoning technology and how it stands to make a positive impact not only on the lives of women, but the world around us as well.”

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Panel: “Blockchain – Empowering Women Entrepreneurs To Make a Positive Impact”

WHO: Medha Parlikar, CasperLabs; Seana Smith, Yahoo! Finance (Moderator)

WHEN: May 20, 2022; 10:15-10:35 a.m.

WHERE: United Nations Headquarters, New York, NY

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) is a movement that carries throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. WED is celebrated in 144 countries and 65 universities and colleges internationally, with a growing global legion of 333 global ambassadors activated in every continent! The WEDO mission is to empower the 4 billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide.

CasperLabs lowers the barrier to entry for blockchain adoption by providing professional services and support for businesses building on Casper. Casper is unique in that it is the first provably live and provably safe version of CBC Casper ever built. In that way, it is arguably the only fully decentralized, highly secure, and scalable blockchain.

For more information on CasperLabs, visit www.casperlabs.io.

About Medha Parlikar

Medha Parlikar is co-founder and chief technology officer of CasperLabs. Medha has more than 30 years of tech experience and is considered one of the top women in blockchain. As CasperLabs CTO, Medha is on a mission to make blockchain the platform for doing business in the future. “It’s not a scary technology,” says Medha. “We are de-risking the blockchain for the enterprise. The time is now for businesses to adopt and not be left behind.” Medha began working with blockchain in 2017. When she realized the blockchain technology platform she needed didn’t actually exist, she decided to build it herself and CasperLabs was born. Beyond blockchain, Medha’s specialties include Ethereum, SaaS, Product Engineering, and Cloud technologies. Medha started working with technology in the early 1980s, building computers in the basement. For the past two decades, she has been delivering production SaaS software for large companies including Adobe, Omniture and Avalara. Medha excels in building and guiding high-functioning technical teams, inspiring them to deliver solutions that solve customer problems. She is a prolific speaker, having spoken at several global conferences including Davos, LA Blockchain Summit, and NFT.NYC, among others. Medha is a mentor and has worked with organizations including Strongurl to elevate and encourage women in blockchain/tech. In her personal life, Medha is a wife and mother to three children, and holds a black belt in karate. Medha graduated summa cum laude from Coleman College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems and Programming.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.

