CCC Announces Robust Knowledge Graph Capabilities Through CCC Expert View

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, is now offering CCC Expert View, a knowledge graph with robust capabilities to help life science companies identify qualified experts, key opinion leaders, and rising stars to build collaboration networks, fuel innovation, and gain business advantage.

Stephen Howe, CCC’s Senior Product Manager, Analytics, will present, “Using Knowledge Graphs to Identify Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Rising Stars to Give Your Organization a Competitive Edge” at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston on 4 May at 11:55 am EDT, Room 201.

“Finding the right people to collaborate with on research is essential to stay ahead of your competition. But identifying top experts and key opinion leaders who aren’t already working with your competitors can be challenging,” said Howe. “The session at Bio-IT World will delve into how a broad range of employees across an organization can use knowledge graphs to sift through enormous volumes of data in an easy-to-use interface.”

“Knowledge graphs go beyond appealing visualizations, they assign a degree of belief to each assertion in the graph” said Babis Marmanis, Executive Vice President & CTO, CCC. “When we use large data with AI to support decision making, it is important to understand how confident we are on the inferences that we make. A quantification of uncertainty allows us to proceed with confidence or change our course, as the case may be, and provides us with better ROI.”

“Leading organizations no longer think of data and data analysis as separate from the core business,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “Innovative business leaders are embracing new ways of understanding data through the use of knowledge graphs to gain valuable insights. This helps them serve their customers by using data to position themselves well ahead of their competition.”

As experts in processing data from major publishing houses and metadata aggregators across a diverse set of industries, CCC helps companies manage vast amounts of published content, internal information, and data. Over 900 life science companies use CCC’s RightFind suite of products to discover and gain insights from scientific content while simplifying copyright compliance.

CCC was recently named to the 2022 KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management, a list of inventive knowledge management companies whose offerings are targeted at helping organizations expand their use of information and knowledge.

