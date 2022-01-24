Celential.ai Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Recruiter Solution To Source Technical Talent In Latin America Amid Record Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Celential.ai announced today that it has expanded its Virtual Recruiter solution to help companies scale their engineering teams with top talent in Latin America. This move comes after the company’s tremendous success in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, and an increased demand for international technical talent.

Record growth in revenue and customers

Celential.ai capitalized on strong demand and its high-velocity sales in 2021 and saw a 500% increase in revenue. Additionally, a robust group of high-growth, VC-backed tech startups and enterprise companies became clients, driving a 300% increase in the total number of customers.

“We’re proud of the outstanding progress we made this past year,” said Andrew Dong, Co-Founder and CEO of Celential.ai. “As competition for talent heats up, our solution is meeting the demand head on. Our team is already off to a record-setting start in 2022, with enthusiastic feedback from customers continuing to help guide our business and product strategy.”

Most notably, the company has tripled the number of customers with annual subscriptions (most of which have an ACV of $100K+) since the end of 2021, accelerating the path to predictable growth.

Expansion of Virtual Recruiter to cover talent in Latin America

In the last year, Celential.ai’s US and Canadian customers expressed interest in developing a technical workforce in Latin America for its strong engineering talent, good percentage of English speakers and similar time zone. In response, Celential.ai has expanded its talent coverage to Latin America, and can now help companies efficiently identify, vet, and engage technical talent at scale for the region. The company achieved this development within just one month, thanks to its AI-powered platform and vertical approach to talent sourcing.

“We didn’t have to make any major changes to our technology; it has the technical capabilities to work in any country with English-speaking talent. Latin America was a natural expansion, and we were just waiting for the right moment,” said Alan Shang, SVP of Engineering at Celential.ai. “We’ve already seen early success of this expansion with our clients. We are confident that we can roll out our Virtual Recruiter solution into other in-demand regions and verticals at a fast pace in the future.”

About Celential.ai

Celential.ai transforms how organizations hire and retain a diverse workforce with Virtual Recruiter, an AI-powered and human-assisted recruiting solution that provides hiring teams with engaged, high-quality candidates. It currently focuses on solving the top-of-the-funnel talent sourcing problem for technical and sales recruiting. Celential.ai’s Virtual Recruiter uses precision matching and 360-degree mutual-fit assessment to identify the best candidates from its talent graph of over 10 million engineers and salespeople in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. It then engages qualified candidates using automated, hyper-personalized messaging at scale and delivers candidates ready for interviews in days.

