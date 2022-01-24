Celer cBridge Goes Live on SX Network

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2022) – SX Network is pleased to announce the successful implementation of the Celer cBridge on SX Network. Users can now bridge tokens into SX Network through cBridge.

Celer enables the seamless bridging of assets between EMV-compatible blockchains and ERC-20 tokens. Users will be able to bridge USDC, WETH, DAI, USDT, WBTC, and more via the cBridge between Ethereum and SX Network quickly, securely, and with low transaction costs. Users can also bridge MATIC and WMATIC between Polygon and SX Network.

The first stage of this integration will incorporate the mint and burn bridge model. The Celer liquidity pool model, which includes full Polygon token bridging, will be rolled out in a future release once a proposal is passed through the Celer Network governance process.

This integration is the first step in the shared aligned vision of the two teams “as SX Network, the first Polygon Edge Network, is poised to scale its ecosystem in becoming a key platform for prediction markets, DeFi and NFT applications, and we’re delighted to seamlessly connect SX Network and its burgeoning ecosystem to the greater blockchain community,” said Dr. Mo Dong, Celer’s Co-Founder.

About SX Network

SX Network combines smart contracts with an on-chain treasury and prediction market protocol. This prediction market protocol helps govern the protocol through betting-based governance. SX Network is perfect for developers with EVM-compatibility, low-cost transactions, and PoS-based consensus. SX.Bet is the leading prediction market dapp by betting volume across all chains. All bets are peer-to-peer and settled on-chain. SX.Bet has processed +$180,000,000 in betting volume.

About Celer Network

Celer is a blockchain interoperability protocol enabling a one-click user experience accessing tokens, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, governance, privacy solutions and more across multiple chains. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps using the Celer Inter-chain Message SDK to gain access to efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps will enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction UX, all from a single chain.

