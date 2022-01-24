Chevron Releases New Delo Jug to Improve Customer Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced the release of a new package design for its full line of Chevron Delo® heavy duty diesel engine oils – including the new Delo 400 XSP SAE 15W-40 full synthetic, high-performance engine oil for diesel pick-up trucks. The 1-gallon jug will feature a two-handle system for improved handling and a smoother “no-glug” pour. Both the 1- and 2.5-gallon jugs include new label designs for easier product selection and will feature a QR code for immediate access to comprehensive product details. The transition to the new packaging will take place beginning this month.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the new ergonomically-improved 1-gallon and 2.5-gallon jugs across our Chevron Delo® product line,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron commercial sector manager. “After extensive packaging research and gathering of customer feedback, we landed on a design that improves product handling, decreases any glug that can lead to spills, and provides an overall better user experience.”

Better performance inside and out

The new Delo® product line package design includes:

  • Two-handle 1-gallon jug to accommodate customers’ requests for a more confident pour, a better grasp and easier carrying
  • Air-scoop opening that decreases risk of spilling or glugging
  • Updated product shape for better storage, better fit on the shelf, and less space needed
  • Updated label design for easier selection of the right product
  • QR code on front label to provide customer with quick access to proof of performance, application and use data points.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

