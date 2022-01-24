Chief, the Private Network for Women Leaders, Hires Coralie Witter as Chief Financial Officer

Witter Brings More Than 20 Years of Finance Experience to Fast-Growing Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chief (chief.com), the private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there, today announced that Coralie Witter has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Witter brings more than 20 years of finance experience to the role, including corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, strategy, public equities investing, and investor relations. This is Chief’s first C-suite hire since the company announced its $100 million Series B round at a $1.1 billion valuation, bringing total funding to $140 million.

Most recently, Witter was Vice President, Finance at financial services platform SoFi, where she upgraded the corporate and strategic finance functions to support the company’s transition to the public markets. She also built a financial planning and analysis team for Galileo Financial Technologies, an independently run company owned by SoFi. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Strategy at Chipotle. Witter also has investment management experience, both as a sell-side analyst at Goldman Sachs and a buy-side investor at Marsico Capital Management.

“We are thrilled to expand Chief’s unparalleled leadership team by welcoming Coralie to the company at a pivotal moment of growth,” said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO of Chief. “With her impressive finance experience and passion for working with fast-growing, purpose-driven businesses, Coralie will be another strong force driving our mission and company forward.”

“I am beyond excited to join Chief as we build upon the incredible growth and successes to date, including the recent funding that reflects the company’s strong business model and large market opportunity,” said Coralie Witter. “I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to scale the business and enable more impressive women to leverage the benefits of the Chief community.”

Launched in 2019 by co-founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief provides women leaders with a vetted community of peers, trusted support system, and business critical insights to strengthen their leadership and magnify their influence. Chief’s 15,000+ senior executive members represent more than 8,500 companies including HBO, American Express, Nike, Google, Goldman Sachs, NASA, Chobani, Pfizer, Harvard University, Apple, The New York Times, Delta Air Lines, U.S. Department of Justice, Spotify, NRG, Accenture, Yum! Brands, Chanel, Allstate, CBRE, Ford Motor Company, Netflix, Doctors Without Borders, IBM, Fidelity, Walmart, Novo, Marriott, Aspen Institute, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin. Chief also has a growing waitlist of 60,000 women from across the world.

Membership in the community includes access to the Chief network, where members cross-pollinate ideas and connect with peers across the country, and Core, Chief’s hyper-curated peer groups facilitated by an experienced executive coach. Chief members are also invited to exclusive conversations with industry icons including Indra Nooyi, Ursula Burns, Sara Blakely, and Stacey Abrams, as well as workshops with renowned academics on topics driving today’s boardroom.

About Chief



Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Launched in 2019 by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, its mission is to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2021, and its diverse membership includes 15,000 of the most senior executives in the United States. Learn more and apply at chief.com.

Contacts

Taryn Langer



[email protected]