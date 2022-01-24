CiCi Williams of Zenoss Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Honor Recognizes Williams as Technology Industry Thought Leader and Innovator in the Channel

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zenoss Channel Marketing Director CiCi Williams to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Williams has reinvigorated the Zenoss channel program, driving sales and marketing campaigns that are force multipliers in exceeding goals of partner organizations.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

As a trusted partner to value-added resellers, Zenoss is quickly becoming the go-to solution for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. The Zenoss Partner Network has been designed to meet the growing demand of modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss partner solutions offer full-stack monitoring and AIOps for the largest, most complex IT infrastructures. The network provides sales and technical training to partners along with a robust set of sales and marketing tools to enable success.

“I am honored to receive this award and share the recognition with my channel peers and my incredible team members at Zenoss,” Williams said. “Our mission is to transform the way people monitor and analyze every part of their IT infrastructure, and our global channel program maximizes customer buying choices by attracting and retaining best-in-class partners and delivering best-in-class solutions.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/wotc.

About Zenoss



Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

