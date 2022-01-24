Circulating Tumor Cell Market Research Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Circulating Tumor Cell Market Research Report by Specimen (Blood, Bone Marrow, and Other Body Fluids), Technology, Product, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market size was estimated at USD 9,614.20 million in 2021, USD 10,932.26 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.88% to reach USD 20,977.18 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Circulating Tumor Cell Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Company Usability Profiles:

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

ApoCell, Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioCep Ltd.

BIOCEPT, INC.

BioFluidica

Biolidics Limited

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Creatv MicroTech, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

IVDiagnostics

LungLife AI, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Precision for Medicine

QIAGEN

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Vitatex, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased spending in cancer-related therapies

5.1.1.2. Growing prevalence of cancer across the globe

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness about CTC therapeutics

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in bioengineering and biomedical practices

5.1.3.2. Demand for minimally invasive diagnostics in recent years

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations for the approval of CTC technologies

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Specimen

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Blood

6.3. Bone Marrow

6.4. Other Body Fluids

7. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. CTC Analysis

7.3. CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods

7.3.1. Combined Methods

7.3.2. Density-based Separation

7.3.3. Immunocapture

7.3.3.1. Negative Selection

7.3.3.2. Positive Selection

7.3.4. Size-based Separation

7.3.4.1. Membrane-based

7.3.4.2. Microfluidic-based

7.4. CTC Direct Detection Methods

8. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Blood Collection Tubes

8.3. Devices or Systems

8.4. Kits & Reagents

9. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy

9.2.1. Risk Assessment

9.2.2. Screening and Monitoring

9.3. Research

9.3.1. Cancer Stem Cell & Tumorigenesis Research

9.3.2. Drug/Therapy Development

10. Americas Circulating Tumor Cell Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Circulating Tumor Cell Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Circulating Tumor Cell Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tna6l

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900