Circulating Tumor Cell Market Research Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Circulating Tumor Cell Market Research Report by Specimen (Blood, Bone Marrow, and Other Body Fluids), Technology, Product, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market size was estimated at USD 9,614.20 million in 2021, USD 10,932.26 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.88% to reach USD 20,977.18 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Circulating Tumor Cell Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.
It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
- ApoCell, Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- BioCep Ltd.
- BIOCEPT, INC.
- BioFluidica
- Biolidics Limited
- Canopus Bioscience Ltd.
- Creatv MicroTech, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Ikonisys Inc.
- IVDiagnostics
- LungLife AI, Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Miltenyi Biotec
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Precision for Medicine
- QIAGEN
- Rarecells Diagnostics
- ScreenCell
- STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
- Sysmex Corporation
- Vitatex, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increased spending in cancer-related therapies
5.1.1.2. Growing prevalence of cancer across the globe
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness about CTC therapeutics
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in bioengineering and biomedical practices
5.1.3.2. Demand for minimally invasive diagnostics in recent years
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations for the approval of CTC technologies
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Specimen
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Blood
6.3. Bone Marrow
6.4. Other Body Fluids
7. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. CTC Analysis
7.3. CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods
7.3.1. Combined Methods
7.3.2. Density-based Separation
7.3.3. Immunocapture
7.3.3.1. Negative Selection
7.3.3.2. Positive Selection
7.3.4. Size-based Separation
7.3.4.1. Membrane-based
7.3.4.2. Microfluidic-based
7.4. CTC Direct Detection Methods
8. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Blood Collection Tubes
8.3. Devices or Systems
8.4. Kits & Reagents
9. Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy
9.2.1. Risk Assessment
9.2.2. Screening and Monitoring
9.3. Research
9.3.1. Cancer Stem Cell & Tumorigenesis Research
9.3.2. Drug/Therapy Development
10. Americas Circulating Tumor Cell Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Circulating Tumor Cell Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Circulating Tumor Cell Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tna6l
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900