Cloudian Object Storage Integrates with Microsoft SQL Server 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore®object storage platform is now integrated and validated to work with Microsoft SQL Server 2022, a relational database management system that supports a wide variety of transaction processing, business intelligence and analytics applications. As a result, Microsoft SQL Server 2022 customers will be able to take advantage of the public cloud-like scalability and flexibility Cloudian brings to users’ own data centers. Cloudian was invited to participate in Microsoft’s Early Adopter Program and after conducting validation testing to ensure seamless integration with SQL Server, the company is part of the newly announced Microsoft SQL Server public preview.

As enterprises increasingly seek to run SQL data analytics applications on-premises to gain greater insights from their local data, they need a modern storage foundation that can support these applications. Featuring fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability and industry-leading security – including data immutability for protection against ransomware – Cloudian’s HyperStore solution provides this foundation. It also offers advanced metadata tagging, enabling faster data searches and facilitating artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics applications. Cloudian delivers all these benefits and more at up to 70% lower TCO, compared to public cloud and traditional storage offerings.

The combination of HyperStore and Microsoft SQL Server enables the creation and deployment of analytical queries for complex applications in cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, risk management and many other areas. It addresses three main use cases:

Staging files for loading.

Storing database backups.

Enabling federated queries using data stored with HyperStore.

In addition, the products support data professionals and their testing of diverse models in parallel on multi-structured data sets, including machine learning.

“Today’s announcement again highlights Cloudian’s leadership in hybrid cloud data management,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “We were honored that Microsoft invited us to participate in its Early Adopter Program and now look forward to helping more customers leverage the combined solution to extract greater value and insights from their on-prem data.”

“Our customers have vast data stores on-premises, and they want a storage infrastructure that enables them to run their SQL analytics applications with the same ease and flexibility they would in Microsoft Azure,” said Asad Khan, director product manager, Azure Database Services, Microsoft. “Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage was architected from the start to provide a seamless, cloud-like experience in organizations’ own data centers, providing a robust storage solution for our SQL Server 2022 users.”

For more information on the Cloudian-Microsoft SQL Server 2022 solution, go to cloudian.com/microsoft/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud—for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com.

