Cogent Biosciences Announces Presentation at European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

Poster to highlight initial data from on-going Phase 2 APEX trial evaluating bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress being held June 9-12, 2022. The poster will review initial clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 APEX trial with bezuclastinib. The abstract is available on the EHA website at www.ehaweb.org and the poster will be published on the EHA Congress platform on June 10, 2022.

Presentation Title: A Phase 2 Study of Bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a Novel, Highly Selective, Potent KIT D816V inhibitor, in Adults with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (Apex): Methods, Baseline Data, and Early Insights

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022 – 16:30 – 17:45 CEST (10:30am-11:45am ET)

Abstract Number: P1049

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]