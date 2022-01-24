Cognira Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies For The Third Year In A Row

Cognira has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in 2022. Visit ft.com to see the full list of winners

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Financial Times (FT), a world-leading news organization, announced that Cognira is one of the fastest-growing companies of 2022 in the Americas. This year, Cognira was recognized as number 130 among all technology companies. It is the third time Cognira has been named to this distinguished list.

The companies included in the 2022 FT Americas ranking are reflected by their efforts to stay innovative despite challenges caused by Covid-19, and their talents to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the consumer.

“Being recognized by the Financial Times for the third year in a row is a true testament to the hard work and passion we bring to work every day. Our efforts at Cognira to develop and foster a culture that provides value to our customers and our determination to bring innovation to Promotion Management are proving to be at the forefront of our success,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Cognira’s Founder and CEO.

As a retail technology company, Cognira continues to deliver multi-million dollar financial benefits for Tier 1 retailers and wholesalers with their AI Promotion Solution. Their solution addresses the entire lifecycle of promotion planning across merchandising and marketing organizations. This includes supporting in-store discounts and weekly circulars to online advertisements and customer-targeted offers – all informed by AI to maximize efficiency and ROI.﻿

Recently, Cognira has announced its new customer, Cub, one of the largest grocers in the Midwest, to deliver Cognira’s AI Promotion Solution.

Cognira is proud to have a growing team of retail experts and data scientists, as well as a culture that fosters strong and long-lasting relationships with their clients.

About Cognira

Cognira is the leading AI solutions provider for retailers and wholesalers and is passionate about helping them unlock valuable, transformative business insights from their data.

