Cohesity Expands Marketplace With Integrations, Empowering Organizations to Better Manage Their Data and Protect It From Cyber Attacks

Ecosystem of App and Integration Solutions Drastically Expands Choice and Extensibility Across Security, Compliance, and IT Productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced that as more companies are looking for simple and effective ways to do more with data, Cohesity is expanding its Marketplace to not only include apps but integrations with brands that companies often rely on daily.

By unifying all integrations and featuring them in the Cohesity Marketplace, customers can explore and find solutions they need for their evolving data management and protection needs in one place. These solutions can help customers advance security, extend the value of the Cohesity next-gen data management platform, and address data management challenges.

“As the volume and value of data skyrockets for organizations of all shapes and sizes, the vulnerability of this data increases as well. It’s critical that business leaders tear down their data silos and embrace integrated solutions to bolster cybersecurity, improve operational productivity, and derive richer intelligence from their data,” said Kirk Law, senior vice president, research and development, Cohesity. “ Delivering extensibility while maintaining simplicity is core to Cohesity’s next-gen data management approach, and this significant expansion of our Marketplace takes us into the next phase of that ambitious vision.”

“Next-generation data management means thinking about data management as a whole and moving away from a collection of siloed point solutions to a platform approach,” said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOM. “For example, Cohesity provides an extensible platform so customers can leverage apps and integrations available in their marketplace, thereby consolidating solutions and providing access to third-party innovations to meet evolving needs.”

Cohesity is providing access to a variety of integrations out of the gate, making it even easier for security and IT teams to work together:

Cisco SecureX: Automatically sends Cohesity ransomware alerts directly to Cisco SecureX, where they can be logged, investigated, and acted upon as security incidents with the combined investigative and response capabilities of the customer’s connected security stack.

“We are excited to see Fortanix’s industry leading Data Security Manager (DSM) platform featuring FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified HSM and key management on the Cohesity Marketplace,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, chief product and strategy officer, Fortanix. “By combining our integrated, easy to use, encrypted key management solutions with Cohesity’s next-gen data management platform for data protection, recovery, and threat detection, customers can not only improve their security posture, but also help ensure compliance with regulations like Shrems II and GDPR.”

“Cyber integration with data resilience has become job No. 1 for organizations around the world. We are excited to be featured on Cohesity’s Marketplace for endpoint data security,” said Randy De Meno, chief strategy officer, Parablu. “Combining the advanced data management, protection and recovery capabilities of the Cohesity next-gen data management platform with our endpoint data protection solutions goes a long way to strengthening the cyber resilience of our joint customers while enabling partners to assist in modernizing their customers’ data strategy.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multi cloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

