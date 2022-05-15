Combinostics Announces an Industry-First Report Supporting the Differential Diagnosis of Dementias

The Dementia Differential Analysis report visualizes comparisons of patient MRI biomarkers with data from patients with various types of dementia or normal cognition.

TAMPERE, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Combinostics, the only company providing a complete solution from early detection and diagnosis to the ongoing management of neurological disorders, today announced a groundbreaking new report to assist clinicians in the detection, and differential diagnosis of dementias: the Dementia Differential Analysis report*.

Unlike existing solutions that compare against cognitively normal reference data only, the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application quantifies and evaluates patient MRI data against the distributions of key dementia-specific imaging biomarkers and reference data from approximately 2,000+ patients with a confirmed neurodegenerative disease, including frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia.

“The Dementia Differential Analysis report is completely unique to Combinostics and will help change the paradigm of diagnosing dementias,” said Richard Hausmann, CEO of Combinostics. “Using our innovative AI technology, it is the only solution that enables true differential diagnostic support, furthering our commitment to provide clinicians with tools for reliable, evidence-based diagnostic decisions.”

Based on MRI data only and utilizing our unique cDSI™ application, the Dementia Differential Analysis report allows radiologists and neurologists to confidently and accurately interpret imaging data. The report provides a clear, concise visual summary featuring the probabilities that the patient’s characteristics match those of specific diagnostic groups and comparisons against the reference imaging biomarker data: cortical atrophy score, hippocampal atrophy score (left and right), brain tissue white matter hyperintensities, and anterior versus posterior score. Neurologists can also integrate additional clinical data, such as demographic information, cognitive testing, cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, and more, through Combinostics cDSI for deeper data-driven diagnoses and decisions around additional testing, prognosis, and treatment eligibility.

Combinostics has also released additional tools intended to facilitate patient management as well as communication between radiologists, neurologists, patients, and their caregivers: new clinically focused cMRI™ reports* for dementia, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, and epilepsy.

“Our team is passionate about innovating new ways to support clinicians in providing the best care for their patients with neurological disorders,” continued Richard. “With our full suite of new reports, radiologists and neurologists can be more confident in their diagnoses and have tools to clearly communicate with patients so they can understand their diagnosis.”

Learn more about the industry-first Differential Dementia Analysis report by attending “Differential Diagnosis of Dementias: MRI-only Diagnostic Trend to Enable Differentiation with Imaging Alone” at The American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR)’s Annual Meeting in New York City. The presentation takes place on Tuesday, May 17th at 3:05pm in the Rhinelander room. Representatives from Combinostics will also be exhibiting and demoing their solutions at booth 109.

*Pending release – New reports available in upcoming software update.

About Combinostics

Combinostics’ AI-powered cNeuro suite of products helps clinicians make a difference in the lives of patients with neurological disorders. By quantifying brain images and integrating patient data from multiple sources with insights from previous patients, the company’s unique software tools provide radiologists and clinicians the support they need for confident, evidence-based diagnostic and management decisions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland. For more information, please visit www.combinostics.com.

Contacts

Brittany Kearns



571-271-7211



[email protected]