Connect Biopharma Presents CBP-201 Target Engagement and Immune Modulation Data at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, China, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research will be presenting data describing the immunological profile of CBP-201 based on preclinical experiments, demonstrating reductions in clinically validated biomarkers of Th2-driven inflammation. Additionally, the Company will be reporting distinct binding epitopes, higher binding affinity, and increased potency demonstrating improved target engagement properties with CBP-201 compared to dupilumab. The data will be presented in a poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Conference, May 18-21 at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: CBP-201, a novel and differentiated IL-4Ra targeting antibody being evaluated in Th2 inflammatory diseases

Presented by: Paul A. Smith, VP, Discovery Biology, Connect Biopharma

The poster is available on the Presentations and Publications section of the Company’s website: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/our-science/presentations-and-publications/.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), which has an estimated lifetime prevalence of up to 20% and is increasing globally, is the most commonly diagnosed chronic inflammatory skin disorder. It is characterized by skin barrier disruption and immune dysregulation. In the United States, it is estimated that 26.1 million people have AD, of which 6.6 million have moderate-to-severe disease. Estimates of prevalence of AD in China show an increase over time and recent longitudinal studies have reported a dermatologist-diagnosed prevalence of 7.8% in Chinese outpatients visiting tertiary hospitals. Further, over 58% of adults with moderate-to-severe AD have disease that physicians consider to be inadequately controlled by approved therapeutic modalities, including topical anti-inflammatory agents and systemic agents.

About CBP-201

CBP-201, discovered internally using Connect Biopharma’s proprietary Immune Modulation Technology Platform, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD). CBP-201 was well tolerated and showed evidence of clinical activity in a Phase 2b clinical trial (NCT04444752) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, suggesting a potential for a differentiated efficacy profile compared with data from clinical trials of the current biologic standard of care therapy. CBP-201 is also being evaluated in a China specific pivotal trial in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (NCT05017480); and in a Phase 2b trial in adult patients with moderate-to-severe persistent asthma (NCT04773678).

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research. It is building a rich pipeline of internally-designed, wholly-owned, small molecules and antibodies using functional cellular assays with T cells to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of a T-cell receptor known as S1P1 in development for the treatment of UC. Clinical development has begun for its third product candidate, CBP-174, a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

With operations in the United States and China, Connect Biopharma is building a rich global pipeline of molecules and antibodies targeting several aspects of T cell biology. For additional information, please visit www.connectbiopharm.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Connect Biopharma cautions that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “look forward,” “potential,” “continue” or “project” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans to advance the development of its product candidates, the potential of such product candidates, including to achieve any benefit or profile, trends within the ulcerative colitis population, and partnerships for the future development of CBP-307. The inclusion of forward-looking statements shall not be regarded as a representation by Connect Biopharma that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Connect Biopharma business and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and its other reports. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Connect Biopharma undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Connect Biopharma’s filings with the SEC which are available from the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and on Connect Biopharma’s website (www.connectbiopharm.com) under the heading “Investors.” All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

