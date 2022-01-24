CoreStack Appoints UiPath Veteran Murli Mohan as MD – Sales, IMEA

Sales, Operations and Marketing Veteran Brings Strong Experience in Go-To-Market Strategy for India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Region

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced it has appointed Murli Mohan, as MD– Sales for India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). Murli will be primarily responsible for building a go-to-market (GTM) strategy, driving revenue growth and profitability in the region. Murli has built and led sales and business development at UiPath, IBM, Dell, and now, he will be helping CoreStack expand its footprint in the IMEA region.

This key hire will work closely with the company’s CRO Manish Bharti, to continue the remarkable business momentum CoreStack is experiencing.

Murli joins CoreStack after completing a rich 27-year long career journey in leadership roles with companies like UiPath, IBM, and Dell Software (now Quest Software). In his most recent role at UiPath, Murli led as a VP and Head of India & South Asia sales, where he was instrumental in building a clear India strategy, driving revenue growth & profitability in the region. Prior to that, he was MD for Dell Software for about five years. He worked as VP in IBM for about 11 years where he managed software, operations, and sales.

Apart from having a deep knowledge of the regional market and buying behavior, Murli has created an established track record in creating and nurturing high performance teams to drive the next generation of growth initiatives. He believes in strong adherence to principles, values and beliefs while focusing on achieving business results through attention to sales discipline.

“I am truly excited to be a part of the supercharged team at CoreStack and look forward to scaling our business to the next level,” said Murli Mohan, MD – Sales (IMEA) at CoreStack. “I am committed to building a strong go-to-market strategy, ease of doing business and profitability in the region, and enabling enterprises to harness the full capabilities of the cloud.”

“We’re excited to accelerate the expansion of our sales team with a seasoned veteran like Murli Mohan,” said Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack. “We’re at a point where more aggressive GTM strategy will provide a faster path to our growth. With his rich experience, Murli will be instrumental in scaling our business in the IMEA region.”

CoreStack’s NextGen cloud governance fabric helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and global system integrators (GSIs) increase top-line and enhance bottom-line efficiencies. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. Its AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution provides its customers with visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps) and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass. The solution enables enterprises decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies, as well as assure 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework.

About CoreStack



CoreStack is a next-gen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack’s FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io

