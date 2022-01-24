CorMedix Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 12

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. , May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Thursday, May 12 th @ 4:30pm ET Domestic: 1-877-423-9813 International: 1-201-689-8573 Conference ID: 13729290 Webcast: Webcast Link

