CORRECTING and REPLACING DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services to Empire BlueCross BlueShield Members

DOCGO EXPANDS MOBILE HEALTH SERVICES TO EMPIRE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD MEMBERS

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today it has executed a multi-year contract to provide mobile health services to Empire BlueCross BlueShield members, covering commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations in New York and the Medicaid population in New Jersey. Empire, an affiliated health plan of Anthem, Inc., is the largest health insurer in New York and has been servicing residents for more than 85 years. With this new contract, DocGo has the potential to reach an additional 4.5 million people with its range of in-home mobile health services, including preventative care, urgent episodic care and chronic care management services.

Taking effect on June 1, 2022, this contract enables DocGo to provide more people with access to high-quality healthcare outside of traditional medical facilities. With a mission to bring care to patients when and where they need it most, especially in their homes, DocGo aligns with Empire’s primary mission: to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers.

“Broadening the reach of our mobile health services and virtual-first offerings to include millions of new people in New York is a clear demonstration of our continued growth and momentum,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “We look forward to helping make quality healthcare more convenient and accessible for even more patients.”

“As part of our mission to improve the health of New Yorkers, we continue to prioritize solutions that meet the need for convenient, safe, quality, and affordable care,” said Jordan Vidor, RVP, Provider Solutions and Network Strategy, Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “Our new relationship with DocGo will help us make it easier for New Yorkers to find and access care from home if and when they need it. This is another example of how we’re adding consumer-centric offerings that give our members options for accessing care in ways that work for them.”

With operations in 28 U.S. states and the UK, DocGo delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. The company’s mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo



DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York



Serving New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at @empirebcbs and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

