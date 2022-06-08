Cova Software Announces Free Social Equity Seminar on How to Open a Dispensary in New Jersey and New York

Cova Software NY/NJ Social Equity Seminar Banner Cova Software is hosting a free seminar to encourage and support social equity license applicants preparing to launch cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey or New York.

FORT LEE, N.J. , May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cova Software, an award-winning cannabis Point of Sale (POS) software company powering dispensaries across North America, announced the company is hosting a free seminar for social equity licensee applicants in New Jersey and New York on navigating the process of opening an adult-use cannabis dispensary.

Joining Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software, on stage to offer expertise will be Dr. Lucas McCann, Co-Founder of CannDelta, and Naomi Granger, Founder of the National Association of Cannabis Accounting and Tax Professionals. The group will share valuable lessons from years of success helping cannabis entrepreneurs across the country open dispensaries.

Topics covered by the seminar include eligibility criteria and how to get a cannabis retail license, critical compliance tips, operational best practices, key financial considerations, and how to budget for a profitable cannabis business, along with an optional demo of Cova’s user-friendly and compliance-focused dispensary software solutions.

How to Open a Dispensary in New York / New Jersey: Learn the Steps as a Social Equity License Applicant

Date: June 8, 2022

June 8, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET Location: Hyatt Place Fort Lee/George Washington Bridge, 2167 Rte 4 E, Fort Lee, NJ

Seminar Agenda:

9:00-9:30 a.m. Coffee and Mingle

9:30-10:15 a.m. Social Equity Program Overview, Eligibility, and Application Process

10:15-11:00 a.m. Key Cost Considerations & How to Budget for Running a Dispensary

11:15 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. The Basics of Cannabis Retail Compliance in NY/NJ

12:30-1:30 p.m. Lunch Break and Networking

1:30-2:30 p.m. Best Practices for Running a Cannabis Dispensary

2:30-3:30 p.m. Optional Demo of Cova POS

New Jersey and New York have both emphasized the need for equity and inclusion in the cannabis industry from the very beginning by using a priority applications system for licensing. This creates an accessible path to owning a cannabis business for justice-involved individuals with previous cannabis convictions, members of communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition, minority-owned, women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, and service-disabled veterans.

“Cova applauds New Jersey and New York’s efforts to prioritize the inclusion of communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition in the industry’s continued success. We hope that more states are inspired to take similar regulatory actions,” said Cohen.

Cova developed the seminar to focus on equipping potential social equity applicants from either state with the knowledge and confidence needed to open and maintain a successful dispensary. Cannabis is a relatively brand new industry with nuanced regulations; guidance from experienced operators could be a competitive advantage in emerging state markets.

“Recognizing that advance access to more affordable licensing is a great start, we wanted to provide more support for the next steps,” said Cohen. “We’re focusing on the insights, education, and financial literacy critical to opening and running a successful business. Giving future dispensary owners the value of educational resources and strategic takeaways proven successful in cannabis increases the longevity of ever-important social equity programs.”

Individuals attending will leave with an improved understanding of obtaining a cannabis business license for social equity businesses and knowledge about successful retail strategies that position stores for long-term success.

For more information on Cova’s current seminar and to stay up-to-date on future upcoming free seminars, visit www.covasoftware.com/events.

About Cova:

Cova builds innovative software solutions specifically for cannabis retail. Its Award-Winning POS & Inventory Management platform simplifies compliance and streamlines complex operations. Cova’s seamless e-commerce and delivery integrations empower retailers to choose best-in-class tech solutions that help build their brand and safeguard customer loyalty. Ease of use, industry-leading support, and enterprise-proven scalability have made Cova the #1 cannabis POS in North America, trusted to power more than 2,000 retail locations.

