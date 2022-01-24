CPSI Announces the Creation of the Dream Factory – Fueled by Innovation, Client Input and Elite Talent

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CPSI–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, welcomes over 800 attendees to its National Client Conference held May 16 – 19 in St. Louis, Missouri. Clients in attendance represent hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare entities across the U.S. and in international markets.

At the conference, CPSI is announcing the creation of the Dream Factory, aimed to deliver on its commitment to help customers navigate through the complexity of modern healthcare delivery. The foundation of the Dream Factory brings together current technology, an agile operating model and elite talent to take client ideas and other specific requests from concept to tangible solution delivery on pace with the demands of the healthcare industry.

The Dream Factory aligns with CPSI’s three-year strategic plan dedicated to developing and supporting a culture of innovation. First delivered through an internal proof of concept, CPSI employees submitted hundreds of ideas that were immediately turned over to an internal innovation “think tank” comprised of employees and representatives from renowned universities. The submissions were immediately translated from ideas into concrete solutions – many derived from artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Those that proved out in delivering the highest value are being integrated in the Company’s product development efforts. CPSI will unveil this approach to all clients attending the National Client Conference.

“The Dream Factory was born out of our desire to be nimble and quickly translate innovative ideas to solutions that deliver real benefits so our customers can keep up with the dynamic nature of the healthcare industry,” said Wes Cronkite, chief innovation officer of CPSI. “With unified and integrated data at the core, powered by cloud technologies, and delivered by talent motivated to make a positive impact, we are excited to bring our customers into this process and help clear the way for care.”

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

