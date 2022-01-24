CPSI Pilots Clinical Lens to Ease Provider Data Burdens

New Technology Aims to Empower EHR Users with More Efficient Access to Clinical Information at the Point of Care

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CPSI—CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced the pilot launch of Quippe Clinical Lens in partnership with Medicomp Systems. Through integration with CPSI’s Patient Data Console, a unique dashboard that presents problem-oriented views of clinical data, the Clinical Lens technology enhances the Patient Data Console, making medical data relevant, usable, and actionable, giving physicians and other clinicians enhanced clinical decision making capability at the point of care, and resulting in a better care experience and improved overall patient outcomes. This technology also eliminates the need for clinicians to sift through charts of data, which is often not relevant to workflow. The time savings are significant and critically important, considering the staffing challenges and time constraints that many healthcare providers face today.

CPSI unveiled this new technology at its National Client Conference held May 16 – 19 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Healthcare’s new environment of managed care, risk adjustment, and value-based reimbursement requires a new approach to clinical documentation––one that is based on effective medical management of patient conditions. Information entered in the electronic health record (EHR) must be clinically specific, factually accurate, focused on patient clinical status, and geared toward monitoring and optimizing outcomes.

“The advent of the 21st Century Cures Act, along with increasing demand for interoperability, will soon increase the data load and responsibility on providers and other clinicians who are already heavily burdened,” said Bill Hayes, M.D., chief medical officer of CPSI. “We’re excited about this technology and its ability to reduce this data management burden, while helping to improve care quality.”

“This technology will clearly illustrate to the healthcare community that it is possible to make EHR systems work better for clinicians at the point of care,” said David Lareau, chief executive officer of Medicomp Systems. “And, as more industry participants embrace the insights that Quippe Clinical Lens can help them provide, more providers and clinicians will be in a better position to address the coming data tsunami and gain rapid access to the usable information they need to drive better outcomes.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp’s solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

