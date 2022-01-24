CREST and Hack The Box partner for cyber security skills development

Hack The Box labs will provide study support for CREST exams and build a greater sense of global community

10 May 2022 CREST, the international not-for-profit cyber security accreditation and certification body is partnering with Hack The Box, a leading cybersecurity training and upskilling platform, to support CREST member professionals to develop their offensive security skills. The two organisations will provide test labs tailored towards individuals who are planning to take CREST penetration testing and red teaming examinations.

“Hack The Box will provide our members with an innovative and interactive approach to skills and competency development,” said Rowland Johnson, President of CREST. “The HTB Labs will be aligned to CREST’s internationally recognised examination framework, with labs of every level – from entry to advanced ones – being made available to the vast HTB and CREST communities. CREST Accredited organisations will have free access to entry level labs, with the option to gain access to a wider set of labs, at a reduced cost, as a result of this new partner relationship. This will not only provide better access to training for CREST exams but also helps to build a greater sense of community across our global membership.”

CREST is working with Hack The Box to map its current content against the CREST exams to create fully bespoke CREST labs, which will cover the following exams: CREST Practitioner Security Analyst (CPSA); CREST Registered Security Analyst (CRSA); CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT); CREST Certified Tester (CCT – Web and Infrastructure); CREST Certified Simulated Attack Specialist (CCSAS) and CREST Certified Simulated Attack Manager (CCSAM).

“We are looking forward to working closely with the CREST team and members to develop the CREST learning and skills development community,” said Nikos Fountas, Director of Operations at Hack The Box. “The labs will have content similar to that assessed in CREST exams but not the same and will be provided in HTB’s unrivalled gamified and fully intuitive platform. This means that using Hack The Box will help indicate if someone is at the right level to take and pass the exam but will not assess everything in the exam. Candidates will always need to join lots of previously unconnected dots and reach higher if they are going to pass the high-level CREST exams. This will be just the beginning of a long-term partnership, with more and exciting projects to be planned and announced soon.”

About CREST

CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services. CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments the certification process is repeated every three years.

For more information on CREST: www.crest-approved.org

For media enquires contact: Allie Andrews, [email protected]

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is an online cybersecurity training and upskilling platform that allows individuals, businesses, universities, and all kinds of organizations all around the world to level up their offensive and defensive security skills through the most gamified and engaging learning environment. Join a massive hacking playground and infosec community of over 1 million platform members who learn, hack, level up, and exchange ideas and methodologies.

For more information on Hack The Box: www.hackthebox.com

For media enquires contact: Daphne Deiktaki, [email protected]

Source: RealWire